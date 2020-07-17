Stories of Old Nevada: The historic Nevada State Asylum Cemetery

In my book "Chronicles of the Comstock" I tell about several former residents of the Comstock who were patients of the asylum and were buried in the infamous old cemetery. Perhaps most recognized was Mrs. Piper, wife of John Piper, who built and operated Piper’s Opera House in Virginia City. Many people had become insane from causes related to difficult working conditions experienced by miners, mill workers and others.

On March 28, 1949, the Nevada State Legislature abolished the use of any cemeteries located on the hospital grounds. During 1947 through 1948, at least 18 patients had been buried on a small strip of land about 300 feet west of the historic cemetery.

There were never any provisions made by the State of Nevada to improve the two cemeteries until an organization known as Friends of the Northern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services Cemetery, led by Carolin Mirich, approached the Legislature. Due to the persistent efforts of this group during the 2009 Session, Senator Bernice Mathews and Assemblywoman Smith sponsored SB 256. This bill was passed and signed into law by Governor Gibbons on May 29, 2009.

As a result of this legislation, the hospital achieved the status as a historic cemetery. The Nevada State Public Works Board prepared the plans and several contracts were awarded to make major improvements to the long-neglected cemetery.