Stories of Old Nevada: Tonopah

I am sure that readers of my columns have noticed that I have written articles about several towns in Nevada. Unlike some writers, I usually do not write articles about a place unless I have been there, worked there or actually experienced the place. Some time ago, I did an article about Goldfield Nevada and today my article is about Tonopah, which has a very similar history due to being part of the Central Nevada mining boom that occurred about the turn of the century.

My mother-in-law, Mary Murphy, grew up in Tonopah, so family and I have made several trips there over the years. She had an aunt who lived there that we visited as well. When I was working in Goldfield, I stayed at the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah, since Goldfield had no accommodations. I jokingly called it the Mishap Hotel.

The story of Tonopah began with the discovery of silver by a prospector named Jim Butler on May 19th, 1900. The legendary tale of discovery says that he went looking for a burro that had wandered off during the night and sought shelter near a rock outcropping. When Butler discovered the animal the next morning, he picked up a rock to throw at it in frustration, noticing that the rock was unusually heavy. He had stumbled upon the second-richest silver strike in Nevada history, next only to the Comstock.