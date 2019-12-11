Stories of Old Nevada: Uncovering archaeology

I discuss disagreements I have with the way archaeologists and anthropologists interpret things they have found and how the information about archaeological discoveries are or are not made known to the public.

There is a discussion in my book about the famous Spirit Cave Man that was discovered in a cave east of Fallon. I always felt a more thorough study should have been done on the remains of this partially mummified man that lived nearly 10,000 years ago. That was about twice as old as the Egyptian pyramids.

Unknown at the time I wrote my book, the remains of the Spirit Cave Man were more recently returned to the Native Indian tribes for repatriation. This removes the possibility for any further study of his remains.

Hundreds of years more recent was the discovery of the famous Tyrolean Ice Man that was discovered in the Italian Alps that was studied and written about extensively.

The second half of “Uncovering Archaeology” is based on things I observed on several trips I made to ancient Mayan cities in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras. After visiting these places and later studying my photos of the ruins, I have made observations that differ from those of traditional archaeologists.