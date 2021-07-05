Stories of Old Nevada: Wells

When I worked for the Nevada Department of Transportation in the 1970s, I spent many weeks working in the town of Wells. My duties at that time were preparing the final reports on the many Interstate 80 projects being constructed during that time in Elko County.

Wells is at the junction of I-80 and U.S. 93 in Northeastern Nevada, about 50 miles east of Elko.

Wells was founded in 1869 by the Central Pacific Railroad as a water station due to the town’s strategic location at the headwaters of the Humboldt River. Water use from wells by travelers and area residents dates back thousands of years to the Western Shoshone who still live in a colony overlooking the town. Shoshone, Hudson Bay trappers, mountain men, and westbound wagon trains all replenished at the Humboldt Wells.

Today, Wells' prosperity is solidly based in the crossroads created by I-80 and U.S. 93. I-80 is a main east-west transcontinental artery, the north-south highway U.S. 93 extending from Alaska to Panama. As the regional hub for ranchers, Wells is in the heart of the Humboldt Range. The area boasts world class recreational opportunities, including hunting, fishing and winter sports. Winters in Wells are extremely cold. Truckers often leave their trucks running all night so they don’t need to worry about them starting again in the morning.

