Stories of Old Nevada: Winnemucca's cowboy country

My son, Tim Cassinelli, and several other cowboys, gathered up the cattle with their horses and brought them back to the ranch in the valley for the winter. Tim, having his own horse, volunteered to do this, just for the experience of being a cowboy, even for just a week. Every year, Chester gave each of the volunteer buckaroos a nice gift in appreciation for their help.

I made many trips to Winnemucca during the years when I worked for NDOT on the Interstate 80 Freeway projects. The Basque restaurants at the Martin Hotel and Ormachea’s were favorite dinner places. I once stayed at the Martin Hotel for a week studying for an exam while I was working in town. I also did programs at the Humboldt County Library in Winnemucca about the books I have written.

One of my books, “Preserving Traces of the Great Basin Indians,” has drawings and photos of many of the Humboldt Series of Projectile Points (arrowheads) that have been found throughout the region. Just as Elko has a series of arrowheads named for its area, Humboldt County has a series of points named for their area as well.

There was a series of Indian skirmishes in the 1860s that prompted the establishment of Fort Scott on the east side of Paradise Valley, not far from Indian Creek.