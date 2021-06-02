Student of the Week closes with three scholarship winners

ELKO – Three Elko County seniors won a $1,000 scholarship last week for their thoughts on community service, concluding another year in the Student of the Week program.

Rylee Molyneux, Luna Gonzalez and Heather Morrill were announced as the winners, who were also among the 105 academic, athletic and artistic nominees recognized during the school year.

All nominees received an opportunity for the scholarship by submitting an essay on the topic of giving back to the community and the lessons learned from those experiences.

Molyneux, an Elko High School senior and academic nominee, wrote that participating in multiple clubs and volunteering in local events gave her a new perspective on her family and life.

“Taking part in all of these activities and doing volunteer work made me grateful for all I had,” she said. “I learned this especially during Shop with a Cop. I never had to worry about whether or not I would get presents on Christmas like those kids did. It made me look at my family and made my gratitude grow.”

The academic scholarship was sponsored by Kidwell & Gallagher, and Molyneux said she is planning to attend the University of Utah to major in business administration.