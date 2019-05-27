Students of the Week honored at banquet

ELKO -- Achievements in academics, athletics and artistic endeavors throughout the school year were honored during a banquet for students of the week, with three students winning $1,000 scholarships.
About 150 people filled the Elko Basque Clubhouse May 21 to recognize the 102 high school students who were selected by guidance counselors throughout the Elko County School District as Triple A students.
The column runs each week in the Elko Daily Free Press throughout the school year.
Three seniors from each category were also selected for a $1,000 scholarship awarded by each of the sponsors: Riverton, for academic students; Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, for athletic students; and Northeastern Nevada Museum, for artistic students.
Academic nominee Pantera Kivisto of Elko High School; athletic nominee Lexie Thornal of Spring Creek High School; and artistic nominee Antonio Martinez of Wells High School were each awarded a scholarship for their entry in an essay contest that asked students to explain their definition of community service.
The banquet dinner was catered by Machi’s Saloon & Grill.
Great job Pantera your the best.
