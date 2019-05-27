You are the owner of this article.
Students of the Week honored at banquet

Pantera Kivisto

Elko High School senior Pantera Kivisto receives a scholarship sponsored by Riverton for her essay about community service. Matt Sandberg, publisher of the Elko Daily Free Press, and Nancy Streets, advertising director, presented Kivisto with the scholarship on May 21. 

 TONI R. MILANO

ELKO -- Achievements in academics, athletics and artistic endeavors throughout the school year were honored during a banquet for students of the week, with three students winning $1,000 scholarships.

About 150 people filled the Elko Basque Clubhouse May 21 to recognize the 102 high school students who were selected by guidance counselors throughout the Elko County School District as  Triple A students.

The column runs each week in the Elko Daily Free Press throughout the school year.

Three seniors from each category were also selected for a $1,000 scholarship awarded by each of the sponsors: Riverton, for academic students; Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, for athletic students; and Northeastern Nevada Museum, for artistic students.

Scholarship winners

Lexie Thornal, athletic nominee from Spring Creek High School, and Pantera Kivisto, academic nominee from Elko High School, are pictured May 21 after winning $1,000 scholarships from sponsors of the Student of the Week feature that appears in the Elko Daily Free Press. From left, Nancy Streets, EDFP advertising director; Thornal; Matt Sandberg, EDFP publisher; Kivisto; and Steve Burrows, director of marketing for the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. 

Academic nominee Pantera Kivisto of Elko High School; athletic nominee Lexie Thornal of Spring Creek High School; and artistic nominee Antonio Martinez of Wells High School were each awarded a scholarship for their entry in an essay contest that asked students to explain their definition of community service.

Student of the Week banquet

Athletic nominee Carl Hansen of Elko High School is video recorded by a parent as he accepts his certificate from Steve Burrows, director of marketing for the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, one of the sponsors of Student of the Week that recognizes students in academic, athletic and artistic achievements. 

The banquet dinner was catered by Machi’s Saloon & Grill.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

