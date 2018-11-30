ELKO – New toys, hats, gloves, blankets and nonperishable food items are being accepted at the 15th annual Stuff the Bus in the East End Mall.
The bus is located in the parking lot next to Albertson’s. Items may be taken to any East End merchant drop box.
Cash donations can be made at any Wells Fargo branch in Elko, just ask for the Stuff the Bus account.
Collection jars are at Taco Time, Albertson’s, The Wild Rose Florist, Comforts of Home and other East End Mall locations. All money will be used to buy items for the bus, to help those in need.
The last day to donate will be Dec. 7, and toys will be distributed Dec. 8.
Contact Varmae Betancourt at 934-3250 or at Taco Time, 738-8800.
