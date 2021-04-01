Sunrise Rotary Club speech contest winners

ELKO -- The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise held their annual speech contest on March 25 at Dalling Hall. This year, club members and guests had the pleasure of hearing from two wonderful students from Spring Creek High School, Lucy Potts, Senior and Robert McAnany sophomore.

Lucy Potts was the first-place contestant and will move on to compete against the winner of the Elko Rotary (Noon Rotary) Club contest.

The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise supports youth leadership development, exchange programs, local and global community improvement projects, and programs that encourage healthy behaviors and inspirational service to others.

Congratulations to both outstanding contestants. Visit www.elkomorningrotary.org for more information.

