ELKO -- “Where Leaders Are Made,” Toastmasters International’s motto, was celebrated as Sunrise Toastmasters Club of Elko inducted two new members and recognized the educational achievements of three current members at a recent Friday early morning meeting.
Ginny Collett Oustad and Glen Hanington were ceremoniously welcomed as new members while more senior members Gail Ross, Wendy Bernhard and Jan Boyer received recognition for accomplishing milestones in the new Toastmasters education and leadership training program.
Toastmasters International is a worldwide organization that gives its members opportunities to learn and grow personally and professionally through public speaking and leadership roles in weekly meetings.
Sunrise Toastmasters, one of two local groups, meets from 6:45-7:45 a.m. each Friday at the Stockmen’s Bull Pen banquet room, 340 Commercial St. Visitors are welcome and will be treated to breakfast at their first meeting, so come early.
“We empower individuals to become more effective communicators while providing a safe and supportive environment for building confidence,” said Jan Boyer, president. “It’s a great way to kick off Fridays with a group of friends.”
Call Boyer for more information at 775-397-5380 or email Pamela Lattin, Vice President of Membership, at p.lattin@canyonconstructionco.com.
