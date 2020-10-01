Sunrise Toastmasters win area contest

ELKO — Over the weekend, two members of Elko’s Sunrise Toastmasters Club won first place in the Tall Tales and Humorous Speech Contests.

Helen Hankins took first place in the Tall Tales contest with a yarn about time travel and treasure. Mike Mauser took first place in the Humorous Speech contest making fun of himself as he ages.

Toastmasters supports speech contests to add fun to the meetings and to help Toastmasters enhance their speaking skills. Toastmasters International (www.toastmasters.org), “where leaders are made,” promotes effective public speaking, leadership, and listening skills for all ages in all professions.

Sunrise Toastmasters is currently meeting via Zoom on Friday mornings at 6:45 a.m. Members are learning how to function in and host meetings on a videoconferencing platform.

For more information, contact michaelwmauser@gmail.com or call 775.340.0796. The club’s website is www.elkosunrise.toastmastersclubs.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0