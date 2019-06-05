ELKO – After a six-month closure, the Elko Swimming Pool is preparing to reopen this month.
The city closed the public pool in late November 2018 because of a failing north wall. Many local swimmers were dismayed. Fitness classes and lap swimming were canceled. The shutdown really hit the Elko Anacondas hard.
“The older kids [on the swim team], the Gold Group, started going to Battle Mountain,” said aquatics manager Nikki Johnson. “Battle Mountain has been awesome. The person who is running it gave them pretty good pool time. They do have a swim team over there, too.”
According to Johnson, parents arranged car pools so the members could commute to Battle Mountain about two times per week.
“Just recently Wells started taking the younger kids Mondays and Wednesdays,” Johnson said.
She thanked Coach America USA for their part in providing the bus for transportation.
At the time of the shutdown, there were 90 youths on the swim team, Johnson said.
In the beginning, Johnson wondered if the pool would ever be opened again.
“That structural failure was pretty serious,” said Parks and Recreation Director James Wiley. “It was all wood in high humidity and it finally gave way.”
The pool was built in 1969, making it 50 years old.
“The cross beams were never there before,” Johnson said, pointing to the new support system.
The original building was never designed to be open year-round and lacked proper insulation in the north wall. That problem has been remedied.
Lostra Engineering designed the new wall. The cost for the entire project was about $464,000, according to Wiley.
Wiley said that Barrick and Newmont both stepped in to contribute a significant sum of money for the project.
“We didn’t even approach them, which makes it even more phenomenal,” Wiley said. “They just stepped up and contributed to help the community out.”
Wiley said the city hopes to build a new pool at some point but it may take years.
Johnson and one other full-time employee manage the facility. Other help comes in the form of student workers. About 15 to 18 of them were affected by the closure.
“Those who stuck around got to work at the SnoBowl,” Johnson said. “They ran the lifts.”
Wiley explained that the young people underwent training to take on new tasks at the city-owned winter venue.
Upon opening, Johnson hopes to get right back in the swing of things with the usual classes and swim times open to the public.
“The only thing we won’t be offering right off the bat is swim lessons, mainly because I did not want to plan lessons and then we couldn’t open,” Johnson said. “You would have had all these kids signed up for lessons.”
Swimming lessons will resume on July 8. The facility is accepting applicants starting June 17.
“We usually offer four sessions of lessons every summer and I am getting three in,” Johnson said. “They will go back-to-back until August 16.”
