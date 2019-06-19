ELKO – Years ago Elko had at least two square dancing groups. The times changed and along with many civic and leisure organizations, dancing clubs faded into history.
Hardcore dancers Dixie and Dave Starbuck used to travel to Provo or Reno to see their kids and “get their kicks.” Last year they decided to take matters into their own hands and started their own country dance crowd.
“We met a caller, Conrad Lloyd, and he volunteered to drive out here and teach square dancing,” said Dixie. “We got set up at the college and we had a class. Most of us just hung around together and we started doing this ourselves when Conrad could not come any longer.”
Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club meets at the Elko Senior Center from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday to practice. They also occasionally meet up at member houses to dance. Eventually, the group hopes to find an affordable, public venue where they can offer a chance to practice in the evenings.
Members of the group attended the Silver State Festival in May in Reno that has been going on for 72 years.
“They had five different rooms for us,” Dixie said. “There was mainstream, which is like basic.”
According to Dixie, they also had rooms for more competent dancers, including a round dancing room.
The group taught square dancing to Teryl Gibson’s six physical education classes last February at Adobe Middle School. Members hosted a class for the Spring Creek Christian Academy where they taught “Virginia’s Reel” and other square dancing techniques to the youth.
The Western Folklife Center and California Trail Center have also had them in for public educational demonstrations.
Skip and Frank Hetrick are in their 70s and have been dancing together for 44 years, longer than they have been married. They used to belong to The Charlie Browns club in Grants Pass, Ore.
“Our daughter saw a flier and told us there were going to be square dancing lessons at the senior center,” Hetrick said. “We went to see what was happening and have been coming ever since.”
Catherine Pressley has been involved in the “Let’s Dance!” classes at the Western Folklife Center for a number of years. She and her husband took the square dance class at Great Basin College in 2018. They both enjoy the social and physical aspects of the art form.
“I am legally blind and my husband works during the day,” said Pressley. “Dixie or another member of the group picks up me and my guide dog and takes us to the square dance workshops.”
All age groups and levels are welcome to join the classes. The Stacey family has been dancing with the group for about six months. The three children, Allana, Marion and Andre, are home schooled and square dancing provides them cultural, social and physical opportunities.
“I just started square dancing,” said Marion. “They have taught me a lot. I do all kinds of dancing like Basque dancing and line dancing. “
Dixie is the main caller for the group, but everyone pitches in.
“We are kind of training everybody because we don’t have a lot of people,” Dixie said. “If I called all night I would not get a chance to dance.”
Dixie has their music on her laptop and brings a binder with directional instructions on calling the different dance steps.
