Virginia’s Reel

Now gents to the middle said a young girl’s fiddle

And you ain’t got nothin’ to lose

Allemande right she can play it all night

She can fiddle off the bottom of your shoes.

Oh me, oh my, how she makes the bowhair fly

How she hangs that music in the air

Promenade down to the lonesome sound

Of a whippoorwill in the night

Sashay back look at old mad Jack

Hugging everything in sight…