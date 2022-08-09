T-Rex Races to bring color and fun to Elko County Fair

ELKO – Root for your favorite Tyrannosaurus Rex as it comes down the home stretch at the T-Rex Races during the Elko County Fair on Aug. 27.

The inaugural event pits various colored T-Rexes against each other in a race for a traveling trophy and bragging rights that also serves as a fundraiser for the Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association United Travel Soccer and Elko County Gold Basketball teams.

“The fundraiser is something our volunteers have been looking to do for a while, and it adds some fun to the Elko County Fair,” said NNYSA travel league president Jessie Bahr.

T-Rexes will be paraded down the track by youth volunteers before their race, displaying their number and business logo or organization name before they are placed in the gates.

Bahr said only adults will be racing for the debut event, but a youth division could be added next year if all goes well.

Nonprofit youth sports teams “support hundreds of youth in the community” through camps and other development opportunities, she added.

“We hope to run this fundraiser yearly to offset costs for the youth to participate,” Bahr explained. “We do not turn anyone away based on their ability to pay, and try to fundraise to cover additional costs.”

The T-Rex Races start at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Elko County Fairgrounds racetrack.

For more information or to participate in a race, email fairtrexraces@gmail.com, call 775-738-2759, or find their Facebook page at T-Rex Races at Elko County Fair.