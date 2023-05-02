SPRING CREEK – Registration is open for the annual Take a Kid Fishing Day at the Spring Creek Marina set for May 13.

The free event runs from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and is open to children 12 years old and younger. The first 100 to sign up will be registered for a prize.

The day includes food and beverages donated by Khoury’s Market Place and prepared by Brent Stokes of State Farm Insurance.

The child’s parent or guardian must be present for the duration of the event, but participants do not need to be a Spring Creek resident to attend.

Registration forms can be downloaded at the Spring Creek Association’s website. Completed forms can be emailed or dropped off at the SCA office at 401 Fairway Blvd.

Same day registration is also available.

Take a Kid Fishing Day is sponsored by Khoury’s, Brent Stokes State Farm Insurance and The Elko Fly Shop.