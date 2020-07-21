Taking care of your child’s health and wellness during COVID-19

Now might even be a particularly good time to schedule your child’s annual physical. Pediatrician offices are taking extra precautions to protect the health and safety of patients and their families, and your pediatrician may even have a few more openings for these types of visits than usual. Additionally, scheduling an annual physical will help your child be ready for the return of school sports and other activities that require an annual physical and immunization updates.

Q: Should my child wear a mask or cloth face covering?

A: Children do not need to wear a mask or cloth face covering if they are at home and not exposed to someone with COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that everyone two years and older wear a cloth face covering that covers their nose and mouth when out in the community. Cloth face coverings can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and should be worn in addition to other measures like social distancing, frequent hand-cleaning and other preventive measures. It is important to remember that cloth face coverings are not intended to protect the person wearing the covering. Rather, they help prevent the spread of illness to others. Masks are especially helpful if the wearer is asymptomatic and unaware that they could be passing illness on to others.