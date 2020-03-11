Tales of Old Nevada: The California Trail through Nevada

The Pathfinder, John C. Fremont, and others led the way to finding routes to California in 1844-45. In 1846-47, The Donner Party spent the terrible winter attempting to cross over the Sierras in winter. There were 83 members of the Donner Party but only 45 of them survived to reach California. Search for other routes to California escalated following the discovery of gold in California in 1849.

In the early days, Nevada was referred to as The Great American Desert. The pioneers who attempted to cross this area knew, or should have known, that any route selected must follow the route of the rivers in order to have water for people, horses, oxen and other livestock. It was also essential to have places where these animals could graze. The Donner party chose to take the Hastings Cutoff, which likely delayed them and caused their late attempt to cross over the Sierras.

The Humboldt River route was the most used route across northern Nevada and it provided water and grazing all the way to Lovelock. When the wagon trains reached Lovelock, the emigrants were faced with having to make another choice for the best way to cross the dreaded Forty Mile Desert. Just beyond Lovelock, the Humboldt River entered the Humboldt sink and disappeared into the sand. The pioneers complained the water of the Humboldt became increasingly alkaline each day.