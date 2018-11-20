ELKO — After moving from California, Erik and Tracy Talmage began to look for a way to use their talents in the community. When they found that The Dance Club (TDC) has a Power Tumbling program, they were thrilled.
“We’ve coached competitive teams,” Erik Talmage said. “Have been on competitive teams. We even own a Parkour gym in Northern California. We are still getting integrated into the community, but we found this place (The Dance Club). We love coaching kids. We love taking them from little, little, little, all the way up to 18.”
At TDC, Erik will be coaching on the competitive team while Tracy will be helping with classes for the tots.
The Dance Club, which currently has locations in Elko and Spring Creek, is known for its fine dance classes and its Elite dance teams, but TDC stands for more than just dance. In its Spirit store, patrons can purchase gear that embodies the three disciplines taught at TDC: Tumble, Dance, Cheer.
In January 2012, TDC opened in a small studio next to Little Khoury’s. The first team began with only five members and one coach, Kylee Merrill.
“We started competing when we were in a small studio with only an air floor we had to blow up each practice,” said ClairAnn Bailey, the current head coach.
Now, the TDC tumblers have two gyms, five competition coaches and 24 team members. Last season, they earned 57 first place, 37 second place and 29 third place placements, with six athletes qualifying for nationals.
Bailey has two daughters on the team, but she never planned on becoming a coach.
When Merrill had to cut back on her time with the team because her family was growing, Bailey began to take over the business side of the team. While attending a gymnastics congress she had an epiphany: “I went looking for gymnasts, but realized you don’t have to find gymnasts to be a good coach; you can just be a good coach.”
At first, Bailey was anxious about how the Talmages were “going to mesh. … I wanted him to fill Kylee’s shoes.”
It didn’t take long, though, before she realized that Merrill’s “shoes can’t be filled. What he brings is different, but absolutely good.”
After the last practice, the atmosphere was positive.
“This last time there was so much fun. “I haven’t gotten to work with Tracy much,” Bailey said. “Erik is the right thing we need right now. Definitely what we need right now.”
Erik met Tracy at UC San Diego where they were both psychology majors. Although he’d worked with men’s gymnastics for more than a dozen years, it wasn’t until he and Tracy were engaged that he started working with the women’s side of the sport. Now, the Talmages are excited to learn new disciplines.
Power Tumbling or Trampoline and Tumbling (T&T) is a type of gymnastics. Most are familiar with “Artistic Gymnastics,” the kind that is broadcast every four years with the Olympics, while few are familiar with Competitive T&T.
“Every skill that they are doing in here, aside from the double mini-double mini is completely new,” Erik said. “Contains all of ¬¬– what do I want to say – flipping elements are the same across the different disciplines. Flipping as it relates to diving, or flipping as it relates to tumbling and trampoline … it’s still flipping; it’s still physics; it’s still center of mass and kinesthetic awareness.”
T&T athletes compete on rod floor, trampoline and double mini trampoline. The rod floor is a long, padded runway. Under the runway is a series of fiberglass rods that aid the athlete by providing added bounce for the tumbling pass, a string of skills.
The second apparatus is trampoline. While similar to a backyard trampoline, it is designed to give athletes maximum air time, time they use to complete various skills from a straddle to a double back tuck.
The last and least familiar apparatus is double mini trampoline. As its name implies, a double mini trampoline has two trampoline surfaces. One is angled up from the floor and the other is parallel to the floor. The athlete runs to mount the double mini. One skill is performed on the angle and the second skill on the parallel before dismounting.
In T&T “you can be a different level,” Erik said, “on each of the three apparatus. Whereas in artistic you can’t do that. … it’s interesting to me that we were deciding this late in the game which level a kid was going to be in.”
The first competition is in January.
“But one of the cool things,” he continued, “ is you can start in a level and receive assistance from a coach, and in 2, 3 and 4 you can move up mid-season. I think my job the next week and a half is to figure out which kids will be right on a fence and ready, and which kids need to stay back another year.”
The Talmages love to teach.
“I love the why,” Erik said. “I think a kid can only get so far if they just follow, follow, follow. They have to want to know why this thing works. … I think it’s a really logical sport.. If we position you in this angle you will react in this way. It’s really easy to break back down and build back up.”
Tracy Talmage said, “It’s very empowering for kids to work towards a goal. They start out and they don’t have a skill and then they have a goal and they work really hard at it, and then they have it.”
More information on power tumbling at TDC is available at www.tdcathletics.com.
