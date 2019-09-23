ELKO – A teacher of the year and Elko County five-star schools will be recognized Tuesday night by the school district’s board of trustees.
Jeannette Dean, a multi-lingual teacher at Mountain View Elementary, was named the Nevada Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages teacher of the year by the organization.
“Jeanette meets students where they are with clear learning expectations …,” said Jeanne Jackson, director of elementary education.
ACCESS assessments performed in 2018 and 2019 showed her students performed “exceptionally well,” Jackson said. “One year found 100 percent of EL fourth grade students reaching Monitor status.”
A 17-year education veteran, Dean taught in the Anchorage School District in Alaska and Washoe County School District before moving to Elko seven years ago.
Mountain View Elementary and Wells High School will also be recognized. The schools received five-stars in the 2018-2019 Nevada Report Card released by the state Department of Education last week.
The Elko County School Board of Trustees will also consider a request for permission to go out to bid for the Elko High School science building. If it is approved, bidding will open Oct. 16.
The board of trustees meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the board room at Central Office at 850 Elm St.
