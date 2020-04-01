ELKO – Elementary school teachers showed their love for students and families on Tuesday with parades that followed social distancing guidelines implemented during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mountain View, Southside and West Wendover elementary schools each had a unique take on their parades, with teachers driving around neighborhoods, or asking parents to drive by schools.

At Mountain View Elementary, teachers asked parents to participate in a “reverse parade.”

“Drive by the school and wave to the teachers,” said a message from Mountain View. “We will practice safe distancing while you and your family stay in your cars to wave.”

Teachers from Southside and West Wendover ventured down streets to wave at their students from a safe distance.

At Southside, students were told to stay inside, on the porch or in a car to watch the teacher’s car parade drive by their homes and see the school’s wolf mascot.

A police escort led the teachers through West Wendover. Parents and students were alerted to the parade before it began. They were advised to stay in the doorway or window as the teachers drove by.

“It’s something out teachers wanted to do … and let them know we still care,” the school said.

Schools have been closed since March 15 when Gov. Steve Sisolak enacted an emergency directive to slow the spread of the coronavirus. On Wednesday he extended the shutdown to at least April 30.

Elko County School District Superintendent Todd Pehrson said the district was hopeful that students could return to school in May.

“We truly appreciate the support of our Governor in making this difficult decision in the best interest of the health and safety of our students, staff, and community,” Pehrson said.

“I know this is a difficult time for all of us; however, as a result of the increasing number of individuals who have a presumptive positive test for COVID-19 state-wide, it now becomes necessary for us to make additional decisions to further safeguard our students, staff, and community,” Pehrson added.