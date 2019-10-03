Teen center expands opportunities at Boys and Girls Club

ELKO – Dozens of teens, tweens, their families and community members gathered to celebrate the expansion of the Boys and Girls Club of Elko’s teen center.
Providing more room for about 200 members age 12 and up, the teen center offers 22 computers, 12 video game stations, six game tables, and a weight room with five cardio machines.
“This is huge,” said club CEO Rusty Bahr. “It’s our twenty-first year, and we finally have this building completed.”
The additional room will split up the 1,200 members by age group and gender from kindergarten through high school. The center will also serve the “tweens” of the club.
“All of them are going to benefit from this,” Bahr said.
The Boys and Girls Club gym had more than 200 in attendance at the ribbon-cutting on Sept. 26 that included a catered buffet dinner by Luciano’s.
Gwen Bagley, director of organizational development for the Boys and Girls Club based out of southern California, spoke to the crowd, calling Elko’s club “special.”
“Congratulations! It’s just amazing what you are doing here, and I would say this is one of the top clubs I’ve seen,” Bagley said.
The William N. Pennington Foundation funded the teen center and the Wells Boys and Girls Club facility 100 percent.
“This center wouldn’t have been possible without the William N. Pennington Foundation,” said Gayle Ratliff, president of the Boys and Girls Club board of directors. She thanked the trustees of the foundation “for being so generous.”
Club alumni and 2019 Youth of the Year Andrew “AJ” Willis was joined by 2018 Youth of the Year Pantera Kivisto to cut the ribbon and open the center. Willis reminisced about attending the club since he was 9 years old and how it “changed my life.”
“I ended up going to college, and I would not have gone to college without this club or people donating money,” Willis said. “I don’t think I would have found the money.”
Willis, along with Kivisto, made the trip back from college to see the center completed and remembered how he felt at the groundbreaking ceremony almost a year ago.
“Pantera spoke on that slab, and I was so excited it was going to happen,” Willis said. “I think we should give a thank you to the Pennington Foundation.”
As the teens and tween members looked through the expansion, Bagley said the six-hour drive was worth it to see how the Elko club was giving youths “so many experiences and opportunities.”
“This is a community-owned club,” Bagley said. “Rusty, with his leadership and staff, continue to push the envelope of what’s best for the kids. They’re always looking for new ways to get the kids involved and help them achieve their goals. I love that.”
Bagley and Bahr each remembered founder Al Bernarda who himself was a Boys and Girls Club member and wanted to see a club started for Elko’s youth.
“He felt like the community needed a club,” Bagley said. “That’s somebody who has a servant’s heart. His legacy continues, and we see that today. It will go on for generations.”
I couldn't be more proud of AJ and Pantera. Thank you for everything you've done for this community.
