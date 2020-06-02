Teens at Dallas cafe make meal kits for needy amid COVID-19

“Sometimes they get lost in how small their world is, but being able to sit down and pack boxes, they’re like: ‘Man, I’m able to see someone else struggling and I’m a blessing to them. I’m able to help them,’” Daniel said.

Cafe Momentum has been delivering 1,550 meal kits a week to families in the area through various groups. Most of the kits, which include four meals for a family of four, are being distributed in the Richardson Independent School District.

Tabitha Branum, the district’s deputy superintendent, said the partnership with Cafe Momentum is “game changing” for their community, noting that over half of the district’s students qualify for free and reduced lunches.

She said that with school closed, the district is able to provide breakfasts and lunches during the week though a state program, but Cafe Momentum lets them also cover weekends.

As Texas reopens, Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing restaurants to welcome a limited number of diners inside after being restricted to takeout orders. But for now, Cafe Momentum — a restaurant that served entrees like sweet tea-brined pork chops and coffee-rubbed steak in its sleek dining area — will stick with providing meal kits.