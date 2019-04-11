MT. CARMEL, Utah -- May 2019 marks the 150-year anniversary of John Wesley Powell’s famed 1869 expedition exploring the Green and Colorado Rivers. The Thunderbird Foundation for the Arts, housed in the historic Maynard Dixon Living History Museum in Mt. Carmel, Utah, is celebrating this historic event and the impact that it had on the land and the people with a special event on May 18.
The Museum that is positioned near key expedition sites currently displays 116 original albumen photographs taken by Jack Hillers during a second Powell expedition between 1872 and 1875. The rare images, the result of a long association of mutual trust between Hillers, Powell and the local Paiute Tribe, depict native Americans in the region surrounding Powell’s base camp in Kanab, Utah, and nearby areas of Southern Utah, Northern Arizona, Southern Nevada and areas along the Wasatch Front.
To commemorate Powell’s explorations and the Paiute Indians who were instrumental in the success of John Wesley Powell’s expeditions, Git ‘er Done Books, in a joint venture with The Thunderbird Foundation, has published a new book written by Carol Ormond, “The People: The Missing Piece of John Wesley Powell’s Expeditions, A Photographic History of the Southern Paiute Tribes”. The book, available for purchase on Amazon, Kindle and http://thepeoplebooks.com/, features the 116 rare photos that are only available for viewing at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. and at the Maynard Dixon Museum in Utah.
“We are so pleased to present our new commemorative book that shares these rare photos and the incredible story of how the Paiutes helped John Wesley Powell and his party survive in very inhospitable conditions,” said Paul Bingham, executive director of The Thunderbird Foundation for the Arts. “While both Powell and Hillers have been celebrated, the Indians who contributed to their successes have been largely unknown and unrecognized. Through this book we hope to honor the Paiutes who helped Powell, and their descendants who live among us today. This is an important story that needs to be told in schools and through local libraries."
Beginning at 11 a.m. on May 18, 2019, the public is invited to visit the Maynard Dixon Museum, 2200 State St., Mt. Carmel, Utah, to see the rare photos featured in the new book. Visitors can also enjoy lectures, live music and other activities throughout the day. A symposium and book signing with “The People” author Carol Ormond will take place at 1 p.m. at the Old Rock Church in Mt. Carmel.
A private Powell Expedition Anniversary Reception from 6-9 p.m. at the museum will culminate the celebration and serve as the grand opening of “A New Perspective,” a new exhibit of 37 vibrant, original paintings by Robert Goldman highlighting important geographic landscapes of the Powell expedition. A percentage of the sales of the book and the paintings will support The Thunderbird Foundation for the Arts. Tickets for the reception are available online.
For the latest information about The Thunderbird Foundation’s May 18 celebration visit https://www.thunderbirdfoundation.com/. To learn more about the many related events and activities taking place in Kane County, Utah, in May visit https://www.visitsouthernutah.com/.
