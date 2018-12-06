Try 1 month for 99¢
16th annual Snowflake Festival

Two years ago the theme for the Parade of Lights was "Charlie Brown's Christmas." This year it is "Jingle all the Way."

Elko – In celebration of winter, the Snowflake Festival and Parade of Lights return Saturday for the public’s enjoyment.

“Jingle all the Way” is this year’s theme.

“We are going to have a cookie crawl,” Downtown Business Association Vice President Brianne Clark said. “It’s kind of like a wine walk but with cookies.”

People can pick up a cookie tin at noon at Evergreen Floral located at 638 Commercial St. Eleven corridor businesses must be visited to fill the tin.

“This is limited to the first 60 people,” Clark said.

From noon to 4 p.m. vendors will be set up selling a variety of wares. The Western Folklife Center is hosting Santa’s Workshop, an event where children can make crafts with Santa and have photos taken. The DBA is also bringing in reindeer.

“We will have local performers on stage by the tower,” Clark said.

At 5 p.m. the Parade of Lights will brighten the evening with a variety of floats and other entries decorated with Christmas lights.

