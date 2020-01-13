36th Cowboy Poetry Gathering schedule
36th Cowboy Poetry Gathering schedule

SUNDAY

9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Rawhide Braiding Workshop

Silver Room: Doug Groves

MONDAY

9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Hatmaking Workshop

Gold Room: Roy Jackson, Ben McNeven, Wendy Schewe

9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Rawhide Braiding Workshop

Silver Room: Doug Groves

9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Veteran Writer's Project

Veterans Resource Center, McMullen Hall

7:00 PM-8:30 PM

Ready, Set … GO!

G Three Bar Theater

Carol Heuchan, Brigid Reedy, Maria Lisa Eastman, Alex MacLeod, RattleSnail Deb Howard

TUESDAY

9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Simply Sourdough Workshop

First Presbyterian Church: Dan Landa, Andrea Graham

9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Hatmaking Workshop

Gold Room: Roy Jackson, Ben McNeven, Wendy Schewe

9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Rawhide Braiding Workshop

Silver Room: Doug Groves

9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Veteran Writer's Project

Veterans Resource Center: McMullen Hall

9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Build Your Own Western Eclectic Jewelry Workshop

Arts Annex 103, Great Basin College: Nevada Miller

1:00 PM-4:00 PM

Clay Pot Cooking Workshop

First Presbyterian Church: Reem Odeh

3:00 PM-4:30 PM

The Perfect Pour Workshop

Duncan LittleCreek: Nicholas Heguy

7:00 PM-8:30 PM

Cowboy Stew

G Three Bar Theater

Waddie Mitchell, Pipp Gillette, Lloyd Wright, Chris Isaacs

WEDNESDAY

9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Rhyme or Reason Workshop

Cedar Room: John Dofflemyer

9:00 AM-12:00 PM

Dutch Oven Cooking Workshop

First Presbyterian Church: Chris Isaacs, Alex MacLeod, Andrea Graham

9:00 AM-9:30 AM

Film: Oregon Experience: The Logger's Daughter

G Three Bar Theater

9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Hatmaking Workshop

Gold Room: Roy Jackson, Ben McNeven, Wendy Schewe

9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Rawhide Braiding Workshop

Silver Room: Doug Groves

9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Veteran Writer's Project

Veterans Resource Center, McMullen Hall

9:00 AM-4:00 PM

A Day at the Ranch Tour

Western Folklife Center: Ron Torrell

9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Build Your Own Western Eclectic Jewelry Workshop

Arts Annex 103, Great Basin College: Nevada Miller

9:45 AM-11:15 AM

Film: Fire on the Hill

G Three Bar Theater: John Guzman

10:00 AM-12:00 PM

Banjo 101 Workshop

Turquoise Room: Lloyd Wright

10:30 AM-11:30 AM

Library Story Time

Elko County Library: Maria Lisa Eastman

11:30 AM-11:45 AM

Film: Rodeo Shorts

G Three Bar Theater: Katie Aiken

12:00 PM-1:00 PM

Film: Struggle & Hope

G Three Bar Theater: Kari Barber

1:00 PM-4:00 PM

Writing Workshop with Doris & Carol

Cedar Room: Doris Daley, Carol Heuchan

1:00 PM-4:00 PM

Southern Trail Ride Cooking

First Presbyterian Church: Kelvin Arnsworth, Andrea Graham

1:15 PM-2:45 PM

Film: Cowboys - A Documentary Portrait

G Three Bar Theater: John Langmore

2:00 PM-4:00 PM

Banjo 202 Workshop

Turquoise Room: Lloyd Wright

3:00 PM-4:30 PM

The Perfect Pour

Duncan LittleCreek: Nicholas Heguy

3:30 PM-4:30 PM

Walking Tour: Elko Murals

Western Folklife Center: Catherine Wines

4:00 PM-5:00 PM

Teen Poetry + Music Open Mic

G Three Bar Theater: Joel Nelson, Randy Rieman

5:00 PM-6:30 PM

Teen Poetry + Music Open Mic

G Three Bar Theater: Joel Nelson, Randy Rieman

7:00 PM-8:30 PM

Western Vernacular

Auditorium: R.W. Hampton, The Munsick Boys, Wylie & the Wild West

THURSDAY

8:30 AM-9:30 AM

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music

Stage: Mike Christensen Open Mic

8:30 AM-9:30 AM

Anything Goes: Poetry Open Mic

Silver Room: Robin Wignall

9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Veteran Writer's Project

McMullen Hall 114, Great Basin College

9:15 AM-10:30 AM

Keynote

Auditorium: Derek Knapp, Ghuan Feathersone, Bryan Neubert

10:45 AM-11:45 AM

Ranch Knowledge & Ingenuity

G Three Bar Theater: Jonathan Odermann, Yvonne Hollenbeck, The Munsick Boys

10:45 AM-11:45 AM

Anything Goes #1: Poetry Open Mic

Silver Room: Carolyn Dufurrena

10:45 AM-11:45 AM

A Good Dose of Humor

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: Chris Isaacs, Jake Riley, Jarle Kvale, Doris Daley

10:45 AM-11:45 AM

Take Your Turn #1: Music Open Mic

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage: Liz Dreisbach

10:45 AM-11:45 AM

Henry Harris

Wiegand Gallery, Black Box Theater: Les Sweeney

10:45 AM-12:00 PM

Community, Continuity, Conviviality: Trail Rides in Delta Country

Turquoise Room: Myrtis Dightman Sr & Jr, Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie, Kelvin Arnsworth

10:45 AM-12:15 PM

Film: Cowboys - A Documentary Portrait

Lamoille Room

11:00 AM-1:00 PM

Rawhide Braiding Demo

Wiegand Gallery: Doug Groves

12:00 PM-12:45 PM

Paul Zarzyski

G Three Bar Theater: Paul Zarzyski, Steven Hatcher

12:00 PM-1:30 PM

Member's Show 1: Cowboy Classics

Auditorium: Jay Snider, Randy Rieman, Michael Stevens, Gail Steiger

12:00 PM-12:45 PM

Anything Goes #2: Poetry Open Mic

Silver Room: Waddie Mitchell

12:00 PM-12:45 PM

Joel Nelson

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1

12:00 PM-12:45 PM

Jessie Veeder

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

12:00 PM-1:00 PM

Film: Struggle & Hope

NE Nevada Museum: Kari Barber

12:00 PM-12:30 PM

A Conversation with Pete Taylor

Wiegand Gallery, Black Box Theater

12:15 PM-1:15 PM

Oregon Outback Voices

Turquoise Room: An American Forrest, Annie Mackenzie, Randi Johnson, Clare McKay, Anna Rose Pozzi

12:30 PM-1:00 PM

Film: Oregon Experience: The Logger's Daughter

Lamoille Room

1:00 PM-1:45 PM

Home

G Three Bar Theater: Maria Lisa Eastman, Carolyn Dufurrena, John Dofflemyer

1:00 PM-2:00 PM

Bones Workshop

Silver Room: Dom Flemons

1:00 PM-1:45 PM

Poet Laureates

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: Patricia Frolander, Henry Real Bird

1:00 PM-2:00 PM

Ramblin' Jack Elliott

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage: Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Andy Hedges

1:00 PM-2:00 PM

Talk: Southern Riders

Wiegand Gallery, Black Box Theater: Rory Doyle, Geralda Miller

1:15 PM-2:45 PM

Film: Fire on the Hill

Lamoille Room, Ghuan Featherstone

1:30:00 PM-2:45:00 PM

Film: T-Galop: A Louisiana Horse Story

NE Nevada Museum

1:30 PM-3:00 PM

Rodeo Stories I

Turquoise Room: Luke McKay, Jim Brooks, Gabe McKay

2:00 PM-3:00 PM

Room to Roam

Auditorium: Wylie & the Wild West, Ned LeDoux

2:00 PM-4:00 PM

Square Dance

Elko High School Old Gym: Alex MacLeod, RattleSnail

2:00 PM-2:45 PM

History & Historical Figures

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: Tracy Morrison, The Munsick Boys

2:15 PM-3:15 PM

Take Your Turn #2: Music Open Mic

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

2:15 PM-3:15 PM

Strengthening Community for Rural Voices and Artistic Expressions

Silver Room: Lori Gilbert, Kristin Windbigler

2:30 PM-4:15 PM

Exhibition Reception - Members Only

G Three Bar Theater: Pipp Gillette, Lloyd Wright, Michael Stevens, Brian Farrow, Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

2:30 PM-4:15 PM

Exhibition Reception - General Public

2:30 PM-3:45 PM

A Brief History of African Americans in Nevada

High Tech Center, Great Basin College: Quintard Taylor

3:00 PM-3:30 PM

Film: The Hard Ride: Black Cowboys at the Circle 6 Ranch

Lamoille Room

3:00 PM-3:45 PM

Gail Steiger

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1

3:15:00 PM-4:00 PM

All in a Day's Work

Turquoise Room: Rodney Nelson, R.P. Smith, Carol Heuchan, Chris Isaacs

3:30 PM-4:30:00 PM

Anything Goes #3: Poetry Open Mic

Randy Rieman

3:30 PM-4:15 PM

Contemporary Songs

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage: Jessie Veeder, Marinna Mori, Clare McKay, Anna Rose Pozzi

3:30 PM-4:15 PM

Corb Lund

Auditorium: Corb Lund and the Hurtin' Albertans

3:45 PM-5:00 PM

Film: Ramblin' Jack - Beyond the Music

Lamoille Room

4:00 PM-4:45 PM

Cycles of Life

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: Randi Johnson, Tom Swearingen, Jay Snider

4:45 PM-5:30 PM

R.W. Hampton

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

5:00 PM-5:30 PM

Brigid Reedy

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1

5:30 PM-6:00 PM

Young Buckaroo Open Mic

Turquoise Room: Jan Petersen

6:00 PM-7:30 PM

That 70's Show

G Three Bar Theater: Waddie Mitchell, DW Groethe, Carol Heuchan, Rodney Nelson, Vess Quinlan

6:00 PM-7:30 PM

California Dreaming

Auditorium: MIko Marks, Mike Beck, Dave Stamey

6:15 PM-7:30 PM

Young Buckaroo Open Mic

Turquoise Room: Jan Petersen

8:00 PM-9:30 PM

Blazing Trails

G Three Bar Theater: Cat Clifford, An American Forrest, Dylan Clough

8:00 PM-9:30 PM

Michael Martin Murphey and the Rio Grande Band

Auditorium

9:30 PM-12:00 AM

Jam Session

The Stage Door: Ryan Fritz

10:00 PM-12:00 AM

Jam Session with Hot Club of Cowtown

Pioneer Saloon

FRIDAY

8:30 AM-9:30 AM

Take Your Turn: Music Open Mic

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

8:30 AM-9:30 AM

Anything Goes: Poetry Open Mic

Silver Room: Robin Wignall

9:00 AM-4:00 PM

Veteran Writer's Project

Veterans Resource Center, Great Basin College

9:15 AM-10:15 AM

Sense of Place #1

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: John Dofflemyer, An American Forrest, Jonathan Odermann, Tracy Morrison

9:15 AM-10:30 AM

Film: T-Galop: A Louisiana Horse Story

Lamoille Room

9:15 AM-10:15 AM

Take Your Turn #3: Music Open Mic

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

9:30 AM-11:00 AM

Of Horses and Riders I

G Three Bar Theater: Pete Taylor, Ghuan Featherstone, Derek Knapp, Mike Beck

9:30 AM-10:30 AM

Anything Goes #4: Poetry Open Mic

9:30 AM-10:15 AM

All in a Day's Work #2

Turquoise Room: Annie Mackenzie, Carol Heuchan, Maria Lisa Eastman

9:30 AM-10:15 AM

Film: Rodeo Shorts

Wiegand Gallery, Black Box Theater

10:00 AM-12:00 PM

Country Waltz Workshop

Elko High School Old Gym

10:30 AM-12:00 PM

Rodeo Stories II Turquoise Room

Rodney Nelson, Cat Clifford, Myrtis Dightman Sr & Jr

10:30 AM-11:15 AM

Vess Quinlan

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1

10:30:00 AM-11:15 AM

Poems that are also songs

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage: Michael Stevens, Dylan Clough, Andy Hedges

10:30 AM-11:30 AM

Henry Harris

Wiegand Gallery, Black Box Theater

10:45 AM-11:45 AM

Anything Goes #5: Poetry Open Mic

Silver Room: Tom Swearingen

10:45 AM-11:45 AM

Film: Ramblin' Jack - Beyond the Music

Lamoille Room

11:00 AM-12:30 PM

Member's Show 2: What Can't a Ranch Woman Do?

Carolyn Dufurrena, Doris Daley, Patricia Frolander, Randi Johnson

11:15 AM-12:00 PM

Ned LeDoux

G Three Bar Theater

11:30 AM-1:00 PM

Film: Fire on the Hill

NE Nevada Museum

11:30 AM-12:15 PM

Waddie Mitchell

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1

11:30 AM-12:15 PM

Dom Flemons

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

11:45 AM-12:30 PM

Film: The Hard Ride: Black Cowboys at the Circle 6 Ranch

Lamoille Room

12:00 PM-12:45 PM

Anything Goes #6: Poetry Open Mic

Silver Room

12:00 PM-12:30 PM

A Conversation with Kelvin Arnsworth

Wiegand Gallery, Black Box Theater

12:15 PM-1:00 PM

A Rumor of Humor

Turquoise Room: Jay Snider, Chris Isaacs, R.P. Smith

12:30 PM-1:30 PM

Classic Poems & Songs

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: R.W. Hampton, Brigid Reedy, Jake Riley, Pipp Gillette, Lloyd Wright

12:30 PM-1:15 PM

Lesson Poems, Songs, & Stories

G Three Bar Theater: Tom Swearingen, Dylan Clough, Jessie Veeder

12:30 PM-1:30 PM

Take Your Turn #4: Music Open Mic

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

12:45 PM-1:15 PM

Film: Oregon Experience: The Logger's Daughter

Lamoille Room

1:00 PM-2:00 PM

Talk: Southern Riders

Wiegand Gallery, Black Box Theater

1:00 PM-1:45 PM

Dave Stamey

Auditorium

1:00 PM-2:30 PM

Cowboy Chords Workshop

Silver Room: Hot Club of Cowtown

1:15 PM-2:30 PM

A Brief History of African Americans in Nevada

Turquoise Room: Quintard Taylor, John Peede, Christina Barr

1:30 PM-2:30 PM

Film: Stories from Owyhee

Lamoille Room

1:45 PM-2:30 PM

Andy Hedges

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1

1:45 PM-2:30 PM

Miko Marks

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

2:00 PM-3:30 PM

Film: Cowboys - A Documentary Portrait

G Three Bar Theater

2:00 PM-4:00 PM

Zydeco Workshop

Elko High School Old Gym

2:45 PM-4:00 PM

Stories & Film: The McKay Family

Lamoille Room

2:45 PM-3:30 PM

The Munsick Boys

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

2:45 PM-3:30 PM

Anything Goes #7: Poetry Open Mic

Silver Room

2:45 PM-3:30 PM

Western Characters

Turquoise Room: Tom Swearingen, Carolyn Dufurrena, Chris Isaacs

2:45 PM-3:30 PM

Randy Rieman

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1

3:00 PM-4:30 PM

The Rambling Boys

Auditorium: Ramblin' Jack Elliott, An American Forrest, Bob Weir

3:30 PM-4:00 PM

Discussion: Cowboys - A Documentary Portrait

G Three Bar Theater: Jim Brooks, John Langmore

3:30 PM-4:30 PM

Walking Tour: Elko Murals Tour

Western Folklife Center

3:45 PM-4:30 PM

Nature, Weather, Seasons

Turquoise Room

John Dofflemyer, Patricia Frolander, Yvonne Hollenbeck

3:45 PM-4:30 PM

Pipp Gillette & Lloyd Wright

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

3:45 PM-4:30 PM

Fun, Play, Pranks

Silver Room: Jonathan Odermann, Jarle Kvale, Doris Daley

3:45 PM-4:30 PM

DW Groethe

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1

4:00 PM-5:00 PM

Sing-Along Open Mic

Wiegand Gallery: Liz Dreisbach

4:15 PM-5:15 PM

Film: Struggle & Hope

Lamoille Room: Kari Barber

4:45 PM-5:30 PM

Cat Clifford

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1

4:45 PM-5:30 PM

Take Your Turn #5: Music Open Mic

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

6:00 PM-7:30 PM

The Sound of Horses

G Three Bar Theater: Gail Steiger, Joel Nelson, Marinna Mori, Trinity Seely

6:00 PM-7:30 PM

Better Part of Living

Auditorium: Jake Riley, Ned LeDoux, Jessie Veeder

8:00 PM-9:30 PM

Tribute to Don Edwards

G Three Bar Theater

8:00 PM-9:30 PM

Battle of the Bands

Auditorium: Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie, Wylie & the Wild West, Corb Lund and the Hurtin' Albertans

9:00 PM-12:00 AM

Friday Night Dance

Silver Room: Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie, RattleSnail

9:30 PM-12:00 AM

Jam Session

The Stage Door: Ryan Fritz

10:00 PM-12:00 AM

Jam Session with Hot Club of Cowtown

Pioneer Saloon

SATURDAY

8:30 AM-9:30 AM

Take Your Turn: Music Open Mic

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

8:30 AM-9:30 AM

Anything Goes: Poetry Open Mic

Silver Room: Robin Wignall

9:30 AM-10:00 AM

Film: The Hard Ride: Black Cowboys at the Circle 6 Ranch

Lamoille Room

9:30 AM-11:00 AM

Of Horses and Riders II

G Three Bar Theater: Maria Lisa Eastman, Maddy Butcher, Bryan Neubert, Randy Rieman

9:30 AM-10:30 AM

Anything Goes #8: Poetry Open Mic

Silver Room: Jonathan Odermann

9:30 AM-10:30 AM

Working Relationships

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: Carolyn Dufurrena, Annie Mackenzie, Jonathan Odermann

9:30 AM-10:30 AM

Film: Stories from Owyhee

Turquoise Room

9:30 AM-10:30 AM

Take Your Turn #6: Music Open Mic

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

10:00 AM-12:00 PM

Lindy Hop Workshop

Elko High School Old Gym

10:15 AM-11:45 AM

Talk: Managing for Abundance: How Ranchers are Stewarding the Land for Increased Biological Outcomes

Lamoille Room

10:30 AM-12:00 PM

Square Dance Workshop

Basque Clubhouse

10:45 AM-11:30 AM

All Creatures Great & Small

Silver Room: Jay Snider, John Dofflemyer, R.P. Smith

10:45 AM-12:15 PM

Gathering Veterans' Stories, Songs, and Poetry

Turquoise Room: Joel Nelson, Ghuan Featherstone, Derek Knapp, Ted Howard, Bill Jones, Dave Richmond

10:45 AM-11:30 AM

Blending Borders

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1

Yvonne Hollenbeck, Doris Daley, Carol Heuchan

10:45 AM-11:30 AM

Fiddle Jam

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

11:00 AM-12:30 PM

Cowboy Caffeine, Extra Strong

Auditorium: Trinity Seely, Ned LeDoux, R.W. Hampton, Gail Steiger

11:00 AM-12:00 PM

Film: Ramblin' Jack - Beyond the Music

NE Nevada Museum

11:00 AM-11:45 AM

A Shout Across the Valley: The Unlikely History of Cowboy Yodeling

Wiegand Gallery, Black Box Theater

11:15 AM-12:00 PM

Family, Friends, & Community

G Three Bar Theater: Marinna Mori, Jake Riley, Dave Stamey

11:45 AM-12:45 PM

Anything Goes #9: Poetry Open Mic

Silver Room: DW Groethe

11:45 AM-12:30 PM

Poet's Choice

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: Annie Mackenzie, Randi Johnson, Chris Isaacs

12:00 PM-1:00 PM

Film: Struggle & Hope

Lamoille Room

12:00 PM-12:45 PM

Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage: Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie

12:15 PM-1:15 PM

Conversation with Myrtis Dightman Sr.

G Three Bar Theater

12:30 PM-1:15 PM

Horses

Turquoise Room: Jarle Kvale, Tom Swearingen, Maria Lisa Eastman

12:30 PM-2:00 PM

Film: Cowboys - A Documentary Portrait

NE Nevada Museum

12:45 PM-1:15 PM

Dylan Clough

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1

1:00 PM-1:45 PM

Songs from Other Genres

Auditorium: Corb Lund and the Hurtin' Albertans, Tracy Morrison, Steven Hatcher

1:00 PM-1:30 PM

Film: Oregon Experience: The Logger's Daughter

Lamoille Room

1:00 PM-2:30 PM

Conversation with Hot Club of Cowtown

Basque Clubhouse

1:00 PM-2:00 PM

Kid's Activity Hour

Silver Room

1:15 PM-2:00 PM

Wylie & the Wild West

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

1:30 PM-2:00 PM

Discussion: Struggle & Hope, Oregon Experience: The Logger's Daughter

Lamoille Room

1:30 PM-3:00 PM

Film: Fire on the Hill

Turquoise Room

1:30 PM-2:30 PM

Love, Romance, Heartbreak

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: Miko Marks, Patricia Frolander, Joel Nelson

2:00 PM-4:00 PM

Old Time Ranch Dance

Elko High School Old Gym

2:15 PM-3:00:00 PM

Anything Goes #10: Poetry Open Mic

Silver Room: Vess Quinlan

2:15 PM-3:15 PM

Talk: Southern Riders

Lamoille Room: Rory Doyle, Andrea Graham

2:30 PM-4:00 PM

Blues on the Range

G Three Bar Theater: Dom Flemons, Pipp Gillette, Andy Hedges, Geno Delafose & French Rocking Boogie

2:30 PM-3:30 PM

Take Your Turn #7: Music Open Mic

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

2:45 PM-3:30 PM

Michael Stevens

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1

3:00 PM-4:15 PM

Ranch Family Show

Auditorium: The Munsick Boys, Jessie Veeder, Brigid Reedy

3:00 PM-4:15 PM

Film: T-Galop: A Louisiana Horse Story

NE Nevada Museum

3:00 PM-3:30 PM

Discussion: Fire on the Hill

Turquoise Room

3:15 PM-4:45 PM

Cowboy Stories Silver Room

Kelvin Arnsworth, Jim Brooks, Pete Taylor, Ted Howard

3:30 PM-4:30 PM

Talk: Henry Harris

Lamoille Room

3:30 PM-4:30 PM

Walking Tour: Elko Murals

Western Folklife Center

3:45 PM-4:30 PM

Story Songs

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: R.W. Hampton, Dave Stamey, Tracy Morrison

3:45 PM-4:30 PM

Trinity Seely

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

4:30 PM-5:30 PM

Sing Along

Sage Lounge

4:30 PM-5:30 PM

Meet & Greet Autographs

Sage Lounge

4:45 PM-5:30 PM

Mike Beck

Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1

4:45 PM-5:30 PM

An American Forrest

Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage

6:00 PM-7:30 PM

Straight Chutin' Champions

G Three Bar Theater: Miko Marks, Cat Clifford, Paul Zarzyski, Henry Real Bird

6:00 PM-7:30 PM

I Just Wanna Be a Comic Cowboy

Auditorium: Doris Daley, Rodney Nelson, Yvonne Hollenbeck, Jarle Kvale

8:00 PM-9:30 PM

Highlights of the Open Mic

G Three Bar Theater: Kristin Windbigler, Waddie Mitchell, Gail Steiger

8:00 PM-9:30 PM

Stay a Little Longer

Auditorium: Dom Flemons, Hot Club of Cowtown

9:00 PM-12:00 AM

Saturday Night Dance

Silver Room

9:30 PM-12:00 AM

Jam Session

The Stage Door

10:00 PM-12:00 PM

Jam Session

Pioneer Saloon

SUNDAY

12:00 AM-2:00 AM

Midnight Dance G Three Bar Theater

Corb Lund and the Hurtin' Albertans

