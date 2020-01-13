36th Cowboy Poetry Gathering schedule

SUNDAY
9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Rawhide Braiding Workshop
Silver Room: Doug Groves
MONDAY
9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Hatmaking Workshop
Gold Room: Roy Jackson, Ben McNeven, Wendy Schewe
9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Rawhide Braiding Workshop
Silver Room: Doug Groves
9:00 AM-4:00 PM
Veteran Writer's Project
Veterans Resource Center, McMullen Hall
7:00 PM-8:30 PM
Ready, Set … GO!
G Three Bar Theater
Carol Heuchan, Brigid Reedy, Maria Lisa Eastman, Alex MacLeod, RattleSnail Deb Howard
TUESDAY
9:00 AM-12:00 PM
Simply Sourdough Workshop
First Presbyterian Church: Dan Landa, Andrea Graham
9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Hatmaking Workshop
Gold Room: Roy Jackson, Ben McNeven, Wendy Schewe
9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Rawhide Braiding Workshop
Silver Room: Doug Groves
9:00 AM-4:00 PM
Veteran Writer's Project
Veterans Resource Center: McMullen Hall
9:00 AM-4:00 PM
Build Your Own Western Eclectic Jewelry Workshop
Arts Annex 103, Great Basin College: Nevada Miller
1:00 PM-4:00 PM
Clay Pot Cooking Workshop
First Presbyterian Church: Reem Odeh
3:00 PM-4:30 PM
The Perfect Pour Workshop
Duncan LittleCreek: Nicholas Heguy
7:00 PM-8:30 PM
Cowboy Stew
G Three Bar Theater
Waddie Mitchell, Pipp Gillette, Lloyd Wright, Chris Isaacs
WEDNESDAY
9:00 AM-12:00 PM
Rhyme or Reason Workshop
Cedar Room: John Dofflemyer
9:00 AM-12:00 PM
Dutch Oven Cooking Workshop
First Presbyterian Church: Chris Isaacs, Alex MacLeod, Andrea Graham
9:00 AM-9:30 AM
Film: Oregon Experience: The Logger's Daughter
G Three Bar Theater
9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Hatmaking Workshop
Gold Room: Roy Jackson, Ben McNeven, Wendy Schewe
9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Rawhide Braiding Workshop
Silver Room: Doug Groves
9:00 AM-4:00 PM
Veteran Writer's Project
Veterans Resource Center, McMullen Hall
9:00 AM-4:00 PM
A Day at the Ranch Tour
Western Folklife Center: Ron Torrell
9:00 AM-4:00 PM
Build Your Own Western Eclectic Jewelry Workshop
Arts Annex 103, Great Basin College: Nevada Miller
9:45 AM-11:15 AM
Film: Fire on the Hill
G Three Bar Theater: John Guzman
10:00 AM-12:00 PM
Banjo 101 Workshop
Turquoise Room: Lloyd Wright
10:30 AM-11:30 AM
Library Story Time
Elko County Library: Maria Lisa Eastman
11:30 AM-11:45 AM
Film: Rodeo Shorts
G Three Bar Theater: Katie Aiken
12:00 PM-1:00 PM
Film: Struggle & Hope
G Three Bar Theater: Kari Barber
1:00 PM-4:00 PM
Writing Workshop with Doris & Carol
Cedar Room: Doris Daley, Carol Heuchan
1:00 PM-4:00 PM
Southern Trail Ride Cooking
First Presbyterian Church: Kelvin Arnsworth, Andrea Graham
1:15 PM-2:45 PM
Film: Cowboys - A Documentary Portrait
G Three Bar Theater: John Langmore
2:00 PM-4:00 PM
Banjo 202 Workshop
Turquoise Room: Lloyd Wright
3:00 PM-4:30 PM
The Perfect Pour
Duncan LittleCreek: Nicholas Heguy
3:30 PM-4:30 PM
Walking Tour: Elko Murals
Western Folklife Center: Catherine Wines
4:00 PM-5:00 PM
Teen Poetry + Music Open Mic
G Three Bar Theater: Joel Nelson, Randy Rieman
5:00 PM-6:30 PM
Teen Poetry + Music Open Mic
G Three Bar Theater: Joel Nelson, Randy Rieman
7:00 PM-8:30 PM
Western Vernacular
Auditorium: R.W. Hampton, The Munsick Boys, Wylie & the Wild West
THURSDAY
8:30 AM-9:30 AM
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music
Stage: Mike Christensen Open Mic
8:30 AM-9:30 AM
Anything Goes: Poetry Open Mic
Silver Room: Robin Wignall
9:00 AM-4:00 PM
Veteran Writer's Project
McMullen Hall 114, Great Basin College
9:15 AM-10:30 AM
Keynote
Auditorium: Derek Knapp, Ghuan Feathersone, Bryan Neubert
10:45 AM-11:45 AM
Ranch Knowledge & Ingenuity
G Three Bar Theater: Jonathan Odermann, Yvonne Hollenbeck, The Munsick Boys
10:45 AM-11:45 AM
Anything Goes #1: Poetry Open Mic
Silver Room: Carolyn Dufurrena
10:45 AM-11:45 AM
A Good Dose of Humor
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: Chris Isaacs, Jake Riley, Jarle Kvale, Doris Daley
10:45 AM-11:45 AM
Take Your Turn #1: Music Open Mic
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage: Liz Dreisbach
10:45 AM-11:45 AM
Henry Harris
Wiegand Gallery, Black Box Theater: Les Sweeney
10:45 AM-12:00 PM
Community, Continuity, Conviviality: Trail Rides in Delta Country
Turquoise Room: Myrtis Dightman Sr & Jr, Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie, Kelvin Arnsworth
10:45 AM-12:15 PM
Film: Cowboys - A Documentary Portrait
Lamoille Room
11:00 AM-1:00 PM
Rawhide Braiding Demo
Wiegand Gallery: Doug Groves
12:00 PM-12:45 PM
Paul Zarzyski
G Three Bar Theater: Paul Zarzyski, Steven Hatcher
12:00 PM-1:30 PM
Member's Show 1: Cowboy Classics
Auditorium: Jay Snider, Randy Rieman, Michael Stevens, Gail Steiger
12:00 PM-12:45 PM
Anything Goes #2: Poetry Open Mic
Silver Room: Waddie Mitchell
12:00 PM-12:45 PM
Joel Nelson
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1
12:00 PM-12:45 PM
Jessie Veeder
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
12:00 PM-1:00 PM
Film: Struggle & Hope
NE Nevada Museum: Kari Barber
12:00 PM-12:30 PM
A Conversation with Pete Taylor
Wiegand Gallery, Black Box Theater
12:15 PM-1:15 PM
Oregon Outback Voices
Turquoise Room: An American Forrest, Annie Mackenzie, Randi Johnson, Clare McKay, Anna Rose Pozzi
12:30 PM-1:00 PM
Film: Oregon Experience: The Logger's Daughter
Lamoille Room
1:00 PM-1:45 PM
Home
G Three Bar Theater: Maria Lisa Eastman, Carolyn Dufurrena, John Dofflemyer
1:00 PM-2:00 PM
Bones Workshop
Silver Room: Dom Flemons
1:00 PM-1:45 PM
Poet Laureates
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: Patricia Frolander, Henry Real Bird
1:00 PM-2:00 PM
Ramblin' Jack Elliott
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage: Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Andy Hedges
1:00 PM-2:00 PM
Talk: Southern Riders
Wiegand Gallery, Black Box Theater: Rory Doyle, Geralda Miller
1:15 PM-2:45 PM
Film: Fire on the Hill
Lamoille Room, Ghuan Featherstone
1:30:00 PM-2:45:00 PM
Film: T-Galop: A Louisiana Horse Story
NE Nevada Museum
1:30 PM-3:00 PM
Rodeo Stories I
Turquoise Room: Luke McKay, Jim Brooks, Gabe McKay
2:00 PM-3:00 PM
Room to Roam
Auditorium: Wylie & the Wild West, Ned LeDoux
2:00 PM-4:00 PM
Square Dance
Elko High School Old Gym: Alex MacLeod, RattleSnail
2:00 PM-2:45 PM
History & Historical Figures
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: Tracy Morrison, The Munsick Boys
2:15 PM-3:15 PM
Take Your Turn #2: Music Open Mic
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
2:15 PM-3:15 PM
Strengthening Community for Rural Voices and Artistic Expressions
Silver Room: Lori Gilbert, Kristin Windbigler
2:30 PM-4:15 PM
Exhibition Reception - Members Only
G Three Bar Theater: Pipp Gillette, Lloyd Wright, Michael Stevens, Brian Farrow, Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie
2:30 PM-4:15 PM
Exhibition Reception - General Public
2:30 PM-3:45 PM
A Brief History of African Americans in Nevada
High Tech Center, Great Basin College: Quintard Taylor
3:00 PM-3:30 PM
Film: The Hard Ride: Black Cowboys at the Circle 6 Ranch
Lamoille Room
3:00 PM-3:45 PM
Gail Steiger
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1
3:15:00 PM-4:00 PM
All in a Day's Work
Turquoise Room: Rodney Nelson, R.P. Smith, Carol Heuchan, Chris Isaacs
3:30 PM-4:30:00 PM
Anything Goes #3: Poetry Open Mic
Randy Rieman
3:30 PM-4:15 PM
Contemporary Songs
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage: Jessie Veeder, Marinna Mori, Clare McKay, Anna Rose Pozzi
3:30 PM-4:15 PM
Corb Lund
Auditorium: Corb Lund and the Hurtin' Albertans
3:45 PM-5:00 PM
Film: Ramblin' Jack - Beyond the Music
Lamoille Room
4:00 PM-4:45 PM
Cycles of Life
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: Randi Johnson, Tom Swearingen, Jay Snider
4:45 PM-5:30 PM
R.W. Hampton
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
5:00 PM-5:30 PM
Brigid Reedy
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1
5:30 PM-6:00 PM
Young Buckaroo Open Mic
Turquoise Room: Jan Petersen
6:00 PM-7:30 PM
That 70's Show
G Three Bar Theater: Waddie Mitchell, DW Groethe, Carol Heuchan, Rodney Nelson, Vess Quinlan
6:00 PM-7:30 PM
California Dreaming
Auditorium: MIko Marks, Mike Beck, Dave Stamey
6:15 PM-7:30 PM
Young Buckaroo Open Mic
Turquoise Room: Jan Petersen
8:00 PM-9:30 PM
Blazing Trails
G Three Bar Theater: Cat Clifford, An American Forrest, Dylan Clough
8:00 PM-9:30 PM
Michael Martin Murphey and the Rio Grande Band
Auditorium
9:30 PM-12:00 AM
Jam Session
The Stage Door: Ryan Fritz
10:00 PM-12:00 AM
Jam Session with Hot Club of Cowtown
Pioneer Saloon
FRIDAY
8:30 AM-9:30 AM
Take Your Turn: Music Open Mic
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
8:30 AM-9:30 AM
Anything Goes: Poetry Open Mic
Silver Room: Robin Wignall
9:00 AM-4:00 PM
Veteran Writer's Project
Veterans Resource Center, Great Basin College
9:15 AM-10:15 AM
Sense of Place #1
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: John Dofflemyer, An American Forrest, Jonathan Odermann, Tracy Morrison
9:15 AM-10:30 AM
Film: T-Galop: A Louisiana Horse Story
Lamoille Room
9:15 AM-10:15 AM
Take Your Turn #3: Music Open Mic
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
9:30 AM-11:00 AM
Of Horses and Riders I
G Three Bar Theater: Pete Taylor, Ghuan Featherstone, Derek Knapp, Mike Beck
9:30 AM-10:30 AM
Anything Goes #4: Poetry Open Mic
9:30 AM-10:15 AM
All in a Day's Work #2
Turquoise Room: Annie Mackenzie, Carol Heuchan, Maria Lisa Eastman
9:30 AM-10:15 AM
Film: Rodeo Shorts
Wiegand Gallery, Black Box Theater
10:00 AM-12:00 PM
Country Waltz Workshop
Elko High School Old Gym
10:30 AM-12:00 PM
Rodeo Stories II Turquoise Room
Rodney Nelson, Cat Clifford, Myrtis Dightman Sr & Jr
10:30 AM-11:15 AM
Vess Quinlan
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1
10:30:00 AM-11:15 AM
Poems that are also songs
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage: Michael Stevens, Dylan Clough, Andy Hedges
10:30 AM-11:30 AM
Henry Harris
Wiegand Gallery, Black Box Theater
10:45 AM-11:45 AM
Anything Goes #5: Poetry Open Mic
Silver Room: Tom Swearingen
10:45 AM-11:45 AM
Film: Ramblin' Jack - Beyond the Music
Lamoille Room
11:00 AM-12:30 PM
Member's Show 2: What Can't a Ranch Woman Do?
Carolyn Dufurrena, Doris Daley, Patricia Frolander, Randi Johnson
11:15 AM-12:00 PM
Ned LeDoux
G Three Bar Theater
11:30 AM-1:00 PM
Film: Fire on the Hill
NE Nevada Museum
11:30 AM-12:15 PM
Waddie Mitchell
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1
11:30 AM-12:15 PM
Dom Flemons
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
11:45 AM-12:30 PM
Film: The Hard Ride: Black Cowboys at the Circle 6 Ranch
Lamoille Room
12:00 PM-12:45 PM
Anything Goes #6: Poetry Open Mic
Silver Room
12:00 PM-12:30 PM
A Conversation with Kelvin Arnsworth
Wiegand Gallery, Black Box Theater
12:15 PM-1:00 PM
A Rumor of Humor
Turquoise Room: Jay Snider, Chris Isaacs, R.P. Smith
12:30 PM-1:30 PM
Classic Poems & Songs
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: R.W. Hampton, Brigid Reedy, Jake Riley, Pipp Gillette, Lloyd Wright
12:30 PM-1:15 PM
Lesson Poems, Songs, & Stories
G Three Bar Theater: Tom Swearingen, Dylan Clough, Jessie Veeder
12:30 PM-1:30 PM
Take Your Turn #4: Music Open Mic
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
12:45 PM-1:15 PM
Film: Oregon Experience: The Logger's Daughter
Lamoille Room
1:00 PM-2:00 PM
Talk: Southern Riders
Wiegand Gallery, Black Box Theater
1:00 PM-1:45 PM
Dave Stamey
Auditorium
1:00 PM-2:30 PM
Cowboy Chords Workshop
Silver Room: Hot Club of Cowtown
1:15 PM-2:30 PM
A Brief History of African Americans in Nevada
Turquoise Room: Quintard Taylor, John Peede, Christina Barr
1:30 PM-2:30 PM
Film: Stories from Owyhee
Lamoille Room
1:45 PM-2:30 PM
Andy Hedges
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1
1:45 PM-2:30 PM
Miko Marks
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
2:00 PM-3:30 PM
Film: Cowboys - A Documentary Portrait
G Three Bar Theater
2:00 PM-4:00 PM
Zydeco Workshop
Elko High School Old Gym
2:45 PM-4:00 PM
Stories & Film: The McKay Family
Lamoille Room
2:45 PM-3:30 PM
The Munsick Boys
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
2:45 PM-3:30 PM
Anything Goes #7: Poetry Open Mic
Silver Room
2:45 PM-3:30 PM
Western Characters
Turquoise Room: Tom Swearingen, Carolyn Dufurrena, Chris Isaacs
2:45 PM-3:30 PM
Randy Rieman
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1
3:00 PM-4:30 PM
The Rambling Boys
Auditorium: Ramblin' Jack Elliott, An American Forrest, Bob Weir
3:30 PM-4:00 PM
Discussion: Cowboys - A Documentary Portrait
G Three Bar Theater: Jim Brooks, John Langmore
3:30 PM-4:30 PM
Walking Tour: Elko Murals Tour
Western Folklife Center
3:45 PM-4:30 PM
Nature, Weather, Seasons
Turquoise Room
John Dofflemyer, Patricia Frolander, Yvonne Hollenbeck
3:45 PM-4:30 PM
Pipp Gillette & Lloyd Wright
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
3:45 PM-4:30 PM
Fun, Play, Pranks
Silver Room: Jonathan Odermann, Jarle Kvale, Doris Daley
3:45 PM-4:30 PM
DW Groethe
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1
4:00 PM-5:00 PM
Sing-Along Open Mic
Wiegand Gallery: Liz Dreisbach
4:15 PM-5:15 PM
Film: Struggle & Hope
Lamoille Room: Kari Barber
4:45 PM-5:30 PM
Cat Clifford
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1
4:45 PM-5:30 PM
Take Your Turn #5: Music Open Mic
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
6:00 PM-7:30 PM
The Sound of Horses
G Three Bar Theater: Gail Steiger, Joel Nelson, Marinna Mori, Trinity Seely
6:00 PM-7:30 PM
Better Part of Living
Auditorium: Jake Riley, Ned LeDoux, Jessie Veeder
8:00 PM-9:30 PM
Tribute to Don Edwards
G Three Bar Theater
8:00 PM-9:30 PM
Battle of the Bands
Auditorium: Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie, Wylie & the Wild West, Corb Lund and the Hurtin' Albertans
9:00 PM-12:00 AM
Friday Night Dance
Silver Room: Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie, RattleSnail
9:30 PM-12:00 AM
Jam Session
The Stage Door: Ryan Fritz
10:00 PM-12:00 AM
Jam Session with Hot Club of Cowtown
Pioneer Saloon
SATURDAY
8:30 AM-9:30 AM
Take Your Turn: Music Open Mic
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
8:30 AM-9:30 AM
Anything Goes: Poetry Open Mic
Silver Room: Robin Wignall
9:30 AM-10:00 AM
Film: The Hard Ride: Black Cowboys at the Circle 6 Ranch
Lamoille Room
9:30 AM-11:00 AM
Of Horses and Riders II
G Three Bar Theater: Maria Lisa Eastman, Maddy Butcher, Bryan Neubert, Randy Rieman
9:30 AM-10:30 AM
Anything Goes #8: Poetry Open Mic
Silver Room: Jonathan Odermann
9:30 AM-10:30 AM
Working Relationships
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: Carolyn Dufurrena, Annie Mackenzie, Jonathan Odermann
9:30 AM-10:30 AM
Film: Stories from Owyhee
Turquoise Room
9:30 AM-10:30 AM
Take Your Turn #6: Music Open Mic
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
10:00 AM-12:00 PM
Lindy Hop Workshop
Elko High School Old Gym
10:15 AM-11:45 AM
Talk: Managing for Abundance: How Ranchers are Stewarding the Land for Increased Biological Outcomes
Lamoille Room
10:30 AM-12:00 PM
Square Dance Workshop
Basque Clubhouse
10:45 AM-11:30 AM
All Creatures Great & Small
Silver Room: Jay Snider, John Dofflemyer, R.P. Smith
10:45 AM-12:15 PM
Gathering Veterans' Stories, Songs, and Poetry
Turquoise Room: Joel Nelson, Ghuan Featherstone, Derek Knapp, Ted Howard, Bill Jones, Dave Richmond
10:45 AM-11:30 AM
Blending Borders
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1
Yvonne Hollenbeck, Doris Daley, Carol Heuchan
10:45 AM-11:30 AM
Fiddle Jam
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
11:00 AM-12:30 PM
Cowboy Caffeine, Extra Strong
Auditorium: Trinity Seely, Ned LeDoux, R.W. Hampton, Gail Steiger
11:00 AM-12:00 PM
Film: Ramblin' Jack - Beyond the Music
NE Nevada Museum
11:00 AM-11:45 AM
A Shout Across the Valley: The Unlikely History of Cowboy Yodeling
Wiegand Gallery, Black Box Theater
11:15 AM-12:00 PM
Family, Friends, & Community
G Three Bar Theater: Marinna Mori, Jake Riley, Dave Stamey
11:45 AM-12:45 PM
Anything Goes #9: Poetry Open Mic
Silver Room: DW Groethe
11:45 AM-12:30 PM
Poet's Choice
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: Annie Mackenzie, Randi Johnson, Chris Isaacs
12:00 PM-1:00 PM
Film: Struggle & Hope
Lamoille Room
12:00 PM-12:45 PM
Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage: Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie
12:15 PM-1:15 PM
Conversation with Myrtis Dightman Sr.
G Three Bar Theater
12:30 PM-1:15 PM
Horses
Turquoise Room: Jarle Kvale, Tom Swearingen, Maria Lisa Eastman
12:30 PM-2:00 PM
Film: Cowboys - A Documentary Portrait
NE Nevada Museum
12:45 PM-1:15 PM
Dylan Clough
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1
1:00 PM-1:45 PM
Songs from Other Genres
Auditorium: Corb Lund and the Hurtin' Albertans, Tracy Morrison, Steven Hatcher
1:00 PM-1:30 PM
Film: Oregon Experience: The Logger's Daughter
Lamoille Room
1:00 PM-2:30 PM
Conversation with Hot Club of Cowtown
Basque Clubhouse
1:00 PM-2:00 PM
Kid's Activity Hour
Silver Room
1:15 PM-2:00 PM
Wylie & the Wild West
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
1:30 PM-2:00 PM
Discussion: Struggle & Hope, Oregon Experience: The Logger's Daughter
Lamoille Room
1:30 PM-3:00 PM
Film: Fire on the Hill
Turquoise Room
1:30 PM-2:30 PM
Love, Romance, Heartbreak
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: Miko Marks, Patricia Frolander, Joel Nelson
2:00 PM-4:00 PM
Old Time Ranch Dance
Elko High School Old Gym
2:15 PM-3:00:00 PM
Anything Goes #10: Poetry Open Mic
Silver Room: Vess Quinlan
2:15 PM-3:15 PM
Talk: Southern Riders
Lamoille Room: Rory Doyle, Andrea Graham
2:30 PM-4:00 PM
Blues on the Range
G Three Bar Theater: Dom Flemons, Pipp Gillette, Andy Hedges, Geno Delafose & French Rocking Boogie
2:30 PM-3:30 PM
Take Your Turn #7: Music Open Mic
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
2:45 PM-3:30 PM
Michael Stevens
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1
3:00 PM-4:15 PM
Ranch Family Show
Auditorium: The Munsick Boys, Jessie Veeder, Brigid Reedy
3:00 PM-4:15 PM
Film: T-Galop: A Louisiana Horse Story
NE Nevada Museum
3:00 PM-3:30 PM
Discussion: Fire on the Hill
Turquoise Room
3:15 PM-4:45 PM
Cowboy Stories Silver Room
Kelvin Arnsworth, Jim Brooks, Pete Taylor, Ted Howard
3:30 PM-4:30 PM
Talk: Henry Harris
Lamoille Room
3:30 PM-4:30 PM
Walking Tour: Elko Murals
Western Folklife Center
3:45 PM-4:30 PM
Story Songs
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1: R.W. Hampton, Dave Stamey, Tracy Morrison
3:45 PM-4:30 PM
Trinity Seely
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
4:30 PM-5:30 PM
Sing Along
Sage Lounge
4:30 PM-5:30 PM
Meet & Greet Autographs
Sage Lounge
4:45 PM-5:30 PM
Mike Beck
Ruby Mountain Ballroom #1
4:45 PM-5:30 PM
An American Forrest
Ruby Mountain Ballroom Music Stage
6:00 PM-7:30 PM
Straight Chutin' Champions
G Three Bar Theater: Miko Marks, Cat Clifford, Paul Zarzyski, Henry Real Bird
6:00 PM-7:30 PM
I Just Wanna Be a Comic Cowboy
Auditorium: Doris Daley, Rodney Nelson, Yvonne Hollenbeck, Jarle Kvale
8:00 PM-9:30 PM
Highlights of the Open Mic
G Three Bar Theater: Kristin Windbigler, Waddie Mitchell, Gail Steiger
8:00 PM-9:30 PM
Stay a Little Longer
Auditorium: Dom Flemons, Hot Club of Cowtown
9:00 PM-12:00 AM
Saturday Night Dance
Silver Room
9:30 PM-12:00 AM
Jam Session
The Stage Door
10:00 PM-12:00 PM
Jam Session
Pioneer Saloon
SUNDAY
12:00 AM-2:00 AM
Midnight Dance G Three Bar Theater
Corb Lund and the Hurtin' Albertans