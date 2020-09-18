The Art of Jack Malotte at Western Folklife Center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- The Western Folklife Center is hosting “The Art of Jack Malotte,” a major retrospective exhibition showcasing the breadth of Malotte’s career. The exhibit was organized by and is on loan from the Nevada Museum of Art, Reno through mid-December.

Malotte is Western Shoshone and Washoe and currently resides in Duckwater, Nevada. He is an enrolled member of the South Fork Band of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone.

Malotte creates artworks that celebrate the Great Basin with a focus on contemporary Native American political issues.

Postcards, an exhibition catalog and more will be available for purchase at the gift shop. The shop is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

This exhibition is funded by the Nevada Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts and Western Folklife Center stakeholders.

