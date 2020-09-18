The Art of Jack Malotte at Western Folklife Center

ELKO -- The Western Folklife Center is hosting “The Art of Jack Malotte,” a major retrospective exhibition showcasing the breadth of Malotte’s career. The exhibit was organized by and is on loan from the Nevada Museum of Art, Reno through mid-December.
Malotte is Western Shoshone and Washoe and currently resides in Duckwater, Nevada. He is an enrolled member of the South Fork Band of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone.
Malotte creates artworks that celebrate the Great Basin with a focus on contemporary Native American political issues.
Postcards, an exhibition catalog and more will be available for purchase at the gift shop. The shop is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
This exhibition is funded by the Nevada Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts and Western Folklife Center stakeholders.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!