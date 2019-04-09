ELKO — To celebrate the Pinwheels for Prevention initiative, everyone is invited to attend a community game night April 16 at the Family Resource Center, 331 Seventh St., where teams will play the Brain Architecture Game and learn how life experiences affect a child’s developing brain.
Each team will build a brain using pipe cleaners while drawing from a deck of life experience cards that can either strengthen ― represented by a straw ― or adversely affect ― represented by a weight ― the child’s developing brain.
Participants in the Brain Architecture Game will be eligible for prizes including a family photo session with Emily Thompson of Light Chaser Photography.
Children up to age 10 can participate in a judged Pinwheels Coloring Contest with prizes awarded to the top four contestants. Prizes include a bicycle, basket of games and books, a backpack filled with school supplies, and a McDonald’s gift card.
After the children complete their pinwheels coloring they will be able to visit with representatives from the Elko Fire Department, who will bring a fire truck to the event, and local Bikers Against Child Abuse members, who will bring their motorcycles.
Katie Coyle, parent educator at the Family Resource Center, says, “We want to acknowledge some of the supporters for the coloring contest. Tyler Ingram of the Elko District Attorney’s Office is one of our contest judges and Goicoechea, DiGrazia, Coyle, & Stanton donated funds for prizes. FRC’s partnership with these agencies is an important step in child safety.”
In Nevada, abuse or neglect of a child means physical or mental non-accidental injury; sexual abuse or sexual exploitation; or negligent treatment or maltreatment of a child under the age of 18 caused or allowed by a person responsible for his or her welfare.
Pinwheels for Prevention is far more than an awareness campaign. It focuses on community education about the issue and encourages action in preventing abuse and neglect. The pinwheel reflects the belief that getting it right early is better than trying to fix it later. As an uplifting symbol of a carefree childhood, the pinwheel represents efforts to ensure the healthy development of children while recognizing that child development is a building block for community and economic development.
The Brain Architecture Game was originally developed in 2009 through a partnership of the Center on the Developing Child and the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. The game has been play-tested by more than 12,000 people in teams at small workshops and large conferences.
Coyle says, “The Brain Architecture Game was designed to engage policymakers, community and business leaders, health and education service providers in understanding the science of early brain development.”
According to the Harvard University’s Center for the Developing Child, the brain is built over time, from the bottom up. The basic architecture of the brain is constructed through an ongoing process that begins before birth and continues into adulthood. Simpler neural connections and skills form first, followed by more complex circuits and skills. In the first few years of life, more than 1 million new neural connections form every second. After this period of rapid proliferation, connections are reduced through a process called pruning, which allows brain circuits to become more efficient.
Brain architecture is comprised of billions of connections between individual neurons across different areas of the brain. These connections enable lightning-fast communication among neurons that specialize in different kinds of brain functions. The early years are the most active period for establishing neural connections, but new connections can form throughout life and unused connections continue to be pruned. Because this dynamic process never stops, it is impossible to determine what percentage of brain development occurs by a certain age. More importantly, the connections that form early provide either a strong or weak foundation for the connections that form later.
The interactions of genes and experience shape the developing brain. Although genes provide the blueprint for the formation of brain circuits, these circuits are reinforced by repeated use. A major ingredient in this developmental process is the serve and return interaction between children and their parents and other caregivers in the family or community. In the absence of responsive caregiving — or if responses are unreliable or inappropriate — the brain’s architecture does not form as expected, which can lead to disparities in learning and behavior. Ultimately, genes and experiences work together to construct brain architecture.
Since 1985, the Family Resource Center, a nonprofit agency, has provided exceptional programs to help build strong families and healthy communities. While all agency programs play a major role in strengthening families, the parent education program is specifically helpful in preventing child maltreatment. The parent education program features free, individualized sessions that help parents deal with stress, conflict resolution, and in developing a strong support system. It also provides insight into teaching their children responsibility, maintaining positive interactions, and developing life-long learning habits.
If you have questions about the Pinwheels for Prevention event, or FRC programming and services, call 753-7352, stop by the Family Resource Center office at 331 Seventh St., or email parenting@elkofrc.org.
