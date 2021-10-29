'The Last Ghost Dance’ details Elko County’s historic past

ELKO – Although “The Last Ghost Dance,” by author Stuart L. Scott, is a work of historic fiction, the reader will learn about many local events that were experienced by real people back in the day.

“When I decided to write the book, originally it was not going to be a western,” said Scott. “I was actually interested in writing a story about the 1926 polio epidemic. Part of the reason I focused on polio was that I had an aunt, Aunt Vivian, who always had one bad leg and had to use a crutch. In doing the research, the interesting things and the parallels to Covid struck me.”

He mentioned that back then people in New York City blamed Italian immigrants for spreading the disease, similar to today’s beliefs about the Chinese causing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What tied it to Nevada was a document I came across that mapped the 1916 [polio] epidemic,” Scott said. “What struck me was that Nevada had the highest rate in the country at nine per thousand people. It was 50 percent worse than New York.”

Many of the events in the book are tied to the trail of how polio, at that time, made its way West, including Nevada.

Scott’s real life lineage connects him to the past in this region. His great-grandfather, William Black and his brother Charles Black, of Scotch-Irish ancestry, immigrated to the U.S. and came out to our stompin’ grounds looking for gold. Ranching and running a mercantile proved to be more fruitful. Their lives and the lives of their kin come to life on the pages of the book.

Scott also highlights the last robbery of a U.S. Mail wagon in our area that took place between Deeth and Jarbidge in 1916. In fact, the man who owned the drayage company that transported goods was Charlie Lewis, a good friend and customer at Deeth Mercantile. The driver of that robbery was shot to death. The stolen payroll money, amounting to about $4,000 — a small fortune at the time — was never discovered and people clamored to find it.

“The Massacre at Wounded Knee is pretty well known,” Scott said. “The massacre was perpetrated by the Seventh Calvary. The Sioux at Wounded Knee were doing the Ghost Dance which was given to them by a Northern Paiute mystic. The basic idea of the Ghost Dance was that it would bring back their relatives and end all suffering.”

There was a band of Temoke Pauite people near Deeth, according to Scott, and they sold Native American goods to Scott’s great-grandfather to resell in his store.

“I mix fiction and history where I can,” Scott said. “There are lots of smaller things throughout the book all tied to stories that my mother and my aunt told about one another. My mom, my aunt and uncle were all born and raised in Deeth until the town burned in 1920.”

Scott also mentions in the book how a number of times his ancestors would find cattle that were frozen standing up due to extreme cold.

Scott characterizes the train wreck that took place near Deeth in 1907. His great-grandfather was one of the townspeople who went out to help.

Scott’s portrayal of the times in northeastern Nevada will enthrall most who are interested in local history. It is also a great read for people interested in the connections that are necessary in providing that history. The book is illustrated with historic photos and fictionalized drawings of the time period. Perri Duncan, a local artist, provided the art for the cover of the book.

The “Last Ghost Dance” is currently available at Northeastern Nevada Museum and on Amazon.

Scott has written several other books, including “Gritty, Grisly Greedy: Stories inspired by True Crooks and Crimes from my 28 Years as a Fed.” “Prisoners of War,” “Spirit Lake Payback” and “Entrepreneurship 101: Start a Business” are also in his oeuvre and available on Amazon.

—

Elko Icons:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.