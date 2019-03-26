ELKO -- Last spring, the American Red Cross Pillowcase Project reached its one millionth child, fulfilling its purpose to increase awareness of natural disasters and teach personal preparedness skills to youth ages 8-11. Students learn these skills through creating an emergency supply kit, with items packed into a pillowcase for easy portability in case of a disaster. Students can personalize their pillowcases and share what they learned with family members.
While the completion of one million pillowcases is a noteworthy milestone, parts big and small make the whole, and the Red Cross of Northern Nevada Chapter is certainly doing its part.
The Chapter was given a goal to teach The Pillowcase Project to 1,000 students in the 2018-19 program year. Thanks in large part to the efforts of four volunteers who traveled far and wide throughout rural Nevada, the Chapter achieved the goal in February. Yet reaching the one-thousandth child was no simple feat —rather, it was par for the course for these volunteers.
The Pillowcase Project was recently taught to elementary students in Grass Valley, a small rural community of roughly 1,500 residents south of Winnemucca. Volunteers Julie Street and Marlene Killion of Winnemucca teamed with Mary Ann Laffoon and Desiree Solamine of Elko to teach students in the far reaches of rural northern Nevada, visiting schools in places such as Eureka, Imlay, Paradise Valley, and even Denio, located on the Nevada-Oregon state line. Eureka, a 200-plus-mile drive, and Denio, with fewer than 50 people, proved no location was too far or too small for these volunteers to deliver their important message about emergency preparedness.
The collective efforts of these volunteers have accounted for more than 700 of the 1,000 plus Pillowcase Projects completed thus far, with the remaining students reached in the Reno area.
According to Street, “Setting a goal to teach The Pillowcase Project to 1,000 children motivated our team to work that much harder to reach children in often forgotten corners of the State.”
When asked about some specific impacts of The Pillowcase Project, Street cited the fire that occurred on the Duckwater Reservation in Nye County last year. She described children traumatized by the fire and how their engagement in The Pillowcase Project helped them talk about what happened, to finally share their feelings. This helped achieve another equally important goal of The Pillowcase Project: teaching children post-disaster emotional coping skills.
