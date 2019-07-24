On May 23, 1959, Saturday early in the morning, hundreds of people began arriving at the small rural town of Jordan Valley from all over Malheur County, other parts of Oregon, and even Idaho. The reason for such a crowd was the Southern Malheur County Centennial celebration as a part of the Oregon statehood commemorations. Basques were among the many who attended the two-day centennial celebration as they felt proud to belong to that portion of the state of Oregon.
These Basques arrived from all over the county and from southwestern Idaho, particularly from the Nampa area where many of these immigrants and a second generation had moved from Malheur County a few years before. The Oregon-Idaho Basque community involved in organizing the festival made sure their folk culture was highlighted in the program. Significantly, the Basque community of Nampa had influence enough to persuade the Nampa Chamber of Commerce, presided over by Preston Capell, to sponsor the event.
During the first half of the 20th century, Jordan Valley had become the nucleus for a group of Basque immigrants as far as businesses and community were concerned. In Malheur County, as in other places of the American West, Basque immigrants had made their livelihood in the open-range sheep industry. In the early 20th century, those immigrants had settled throughout the vast ranching hinterland surrounding Jordan Valley, turning this town into a Basque enclave.
The two-day celebration kicked off at 1 p.m. with a spirited parade, which included a float from the local Basque community. This float depicted a working scene of a Basque herder on a sheep camp that came to represent the whole Basque-American community. On the float was Pete Larrinaga, a Basque from Aulestia (province of Bizkaia) who immigrated in 1920 to work as a sheep laborer, standing firmly and leaning on a cane.
There was a pride in Pete’s eyes that blazed through the lenses of the horn-rimmed glasses he wore. Pete wore a pair of blue jeans rolled up, a squared flannel shirt, an industrial work chore coat, and a black beret -- the latter perhaps the most powerful sign of a traditional Basque male identity and Basque culture. The float was thoroughly decorated with a tent, a clothesline, dried pieces of sagebrush, and a living black-faced Suffolk ewe, among other things.
Probably unintentionally, this float helped to perpetuate a romantic and inaccurate image of the Basque sheepherder that represented Basques as human museum pieces in American folklore of the frontier West. This image misrepresents the real life of sheep workers, such as Pete Larrinaga, who endured extreme conditions and dangers on a daily basis. Sheepherders worked 24 hours a day in isolated environments month after month, making them more prone to fatal accidents. With this float, the Basque community intentionally expressed pride in their sheepherder identity which defined them.
This was a constructed identity, as sheepherders had historically stood in opposition to the image of the hardy and self-reliant cowboy. In the late 19th century, during the range conflicts between cattle and sheep interests that marked life in the West, the ascension of the image of the venerable cowboy rested on downgrading that of the humble sheepherder. Contracted Basque sheepherders bore the brunt of the resulting range wars. But curiously, by the mid-20th century, just as sheepherding was increasingly associated with Basque immigrant culture, the image of the sheepherder also improved to become the good Basque sheepherder.
While Basques were racially discriminated against and harassed in the use of pastures, the image of the good Basque sheepherder was constructed on the fallacious argument that these immigrants were experienced sheepherders in the Old Country who easily transplanted their considerable skills to the American West. Perhaps tellingly, by the 1930s this positive image of the Basque herder would conform to the idealized view of the white American worker.
Public appreciation of Basque cuisine and other aspects of the culture also contributed to this positive image. By the late 1950s, Basques represented an accepted, if not welcomed, ethnic group in the West. The Jordan Valley Centennial celebration serves as an ongoing example of their belonging.
On Sunday a free buckaroo breakfast provided by the Nampa Chamber of Commerce began at 8 a.m. at the same time that a Basque dancing and wine drinking exhibition took place. The Basques may have wanted to maintain their longtime reputation as hard-drinking people, and some of them probably wished to prolong the previous night’s party. Later that year, a Nevada reporter would say that “Basques, men and women alike, know how to work–but when the time comes they can play just as hard.”
The Basque exhibition was followed by some street sports. At 1 p.m., exactly like the previous day, a second parade took to the main street, preceding the rodeo finals of Sunday afternoon.
This Oregon Centennial celebration turned on an unusual demonstration of traditional Basque dancing, food, and culture. It became an opportunity for Basques to publicly declare themselves as old and proud residents who had made significant contributions to the state and American society. In many ways, this unique event symbolized the crystallization of a Basque-American community in the West. Moreover, it served as a prelude to the first Western Basque Festival, a major event held on June 6 and 7 of 1959 in the Reno/Sparks metropolitan area of Nevada intended to celebrate Basque-American heritage and culture in the United States.
