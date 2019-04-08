On Feb. 23, 2018, 16-year-old Payton Schweer made a choice that cost him his life and changed his family’s life forever.
Now Payton’s parents are speaking out to help prevent this from happening to any other family at a community awareness event, 6 p.m. April 11 at Spring Creek Middle School. The event is free and open to individuals of all ages.
“It is our hope, as his parents, to honor his memory and bring awareness to an issue that isn’t fully understood by kids or adults,” wrote Jasmine Casey and Joey Schweer in a statement released ahead of the presentation that will discuss the dangers of alcohol.
Cortney Dickenson from PACE Coalition will also be on hand to discuss alcohol and drug use statistics, health effects from legal and illicit drugs, and open up a Q and A session.
An Elko native, Payton “was always actively involved in something from a young age,” his parents said. “He was always making people smile and trying to help people in any way he could.”
Citing Newton’s Third Law – “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction,” – Payton’s parents said they seek to “save another family from experiencing such a tremendous loss.”
“This is the worst experience of our lives, but we’d like some good to come from it,” Casey and Schweer wrote.
