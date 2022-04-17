The Prom Closet -- a fun event for teens

ELKO – Prom is an important coming of age celebration that most high school students want to attend. But, shopping for that perfect outfit can be difficult. People may be pressed for time to go out of town to look and if they buy something online and it does not fit, then what do you do at the last minute? The Prom Closet is a teen-friendly afternoon where young people can join together and look for the perfect outfit.

“This is about making sure every student in Elko County can attend prom,” said co-organizer Jennifer Morreale. “We want this ‘shopping event’ to be fun and enjoyable for everybody.”

The event is hosted by Communities in Schools and will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. April 22 in the ballroom of Shutters Hotel.

High school students are welcome to stop by and browse the many formal dresses, accessories, dress shirts and other attire. The best thing is, it is absolutely free and no registration is required.

“There will be three or four makeup artists and two hair stylists doing hair tutorials,” said Communities in Schools Program Outreach and Operations Manager Leslie Goicoechea.

Old Timey Ice Cream will be providing snacks.

“We have been collecting donations since 2019,” Morreale said.

The original event was scheduled two years ago, but had to be put off due to the pandemic.

“We have dresses of all sizes and all types,” Morreale said. “We have short dresses, long dresses and all different styles. Some still even have tags on them. These are all contemporary dresses.”

“All students who come have a chance to win giveaways,” Goicoechea said.

“CK Connections is helping organize the event for us,” Morreale said. “She has reached out to a lot of local small business owners who have donated for the baskets.”

“This is a passion project,” Goicoechea said. “This takes the stress off some of the prom tasks.”

“I would love to see groups of kids who came together to go find outfits for the prom,” Morreale said.

“Proms are special and they are supposed to be fun,” Morreale said. “It’s a good time to get together with your friends and celebrate and dance the night away and get dressed up and feel pretty and handsome.”

“There has been so much pressure with our teenagers the last couple of years,” Morreale said. “They haven’t had normal school activities, they haven’t had school.”

“My husband was not my date for prom, we all went together,” Morreale said. “He had another date and I had another date and now we are married. We knew each other since we were 12, but we all went to prom together, so we have those common memories.”

The group is still accepting donations for the Prom Closet. Drop of formal dresses, tuxedos or other dress attire at the Chamber of Commerce.

