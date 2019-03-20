Try 3 months for $3
The Real Sarahs

The Real Sarahs will perform at 8 p.m. April 18 at the Duncan LittleCreek Gallery in downtown Elko.

ELKO -- The Real Sarahs will perform in Elko as they make an April tour through California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Nevada. They will play 12 shows in 16 days in cities and towns along their route.

As rising stars in the West Coast Americana scene, The Real Sarahs have distinguished themselves as skillful harmony singers and evocative songwriters. Based in coastal Mendocino County, California, they have been traveling up and down the coast, to Ireland, and the UK, sharing their music with enthusiastic audiences.

Sarah Larkin and Sarah Ryan have been singing and writing songs together for more than eight years, and have recently welcomed Jen Rund to the ensemble playing upright and electric bass. Together, they weave a magical tapestry of up-tempo folk music that has captured the hearts of audiences everywhere they travel and perform. Embracing many genres of music, you are likely to hear threads of folk, jazz, blues, bluegrass, and country running through their songs.

“A perfect blend of voices supported by minimal instrumentation ... These gals got it going on!” said Alex DeGrassi, a Grammy-nominated finger-style guitarist.

