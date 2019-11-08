The Village Idiot: Afternoon at the health club

There is a woman in her 60s I see at the health club almost every time I go who has some type of serious arthritis or other medical problem. I don’t know her at all except to nod and say “hello.” Her limbs are long and thin, and you can see the scars on her legs from many operations. She rocks side to side when she walks and her shoulders seem to be locked in a permanent shrug. She is on the treadmill when I arrive and she is on the treadmill when I leave, walking, walking, walking, usually reading something. Which is why I’ve never gotten to know her. I’ve never run in to her at the water fountain or the front desk. I’ve never even seen her standing still. If she is self-conscious about her body, you’d never know it.