The Village Idiot: Babes in Toyland

Over on aisle 67, the sound of heart-piercing shrieks sends a slew of Good Samaritans running to the scene of what must be a horrific accident -- surely some poor child is bleeding from the head -- but when they arrive to help, it turns out that Mrs. Jones had just said "no" to her 4-year-old. Turns out, the child had never heard that word before.

Where are all these children coming from? It's a Wednesday. Don't they go to school anymore? And didn't I just read somewhere that American families were getting smaller and smaller? I know many parents who complain about how exhausting it is raising their one and only child -- with the help of a nanny, four grandparents and several on-call psychotherapists. How my parents raised eight children with no help at all still staggers me. As a child, I knew a family down the street with 11 children. The last one was named Junior.

Then it hit me: Of course, big-box stores are going to be full of large families. Very few single people, I imagine, need to buy the 48-pack of toilet paper or the crushed tomatoes in the 10-gallon can. For me, buying in bulk is convenient, because then I don't have to go shopping as often. But for big families, it's almost a necessity.