The Village Idiot: I brake for cars

I parked next to an SUV yesterday that was so big I could have parked my car, a smaller SUV, inside of it. With plenty of room left over to seat four people comfortably.

When I try to park in the Big Box parking lot, I'll think I spot an empty space, but it always turns out to be a regular-sized car parked between two giant trucks that escaped from a Monster Jam audition.

These things are the McMansions of the auto world. They can barely fit between the painted lines. They have names like "Expedition" and "Armada." To me, Lewis and Clark spending three years traveling through an unmapped and roadless land qualifies as an expedition. Neil Armstrong landing on the moon is an expedition. Admiral Byrd's trek to the South Pole was an expedition. Going to the Shop and Go Away to buy toilet paper and frozen pizza? Not so much. And since you could put those items safely in the normally empty passenger seat, what's the rest of the car for?

If you asked people why they bought their monster vehicles, "safety" is probably the answer most would give. Yes, every time I see a tiny little Smart car on the freeway, I wonder if the driver could even walk away from a 2 mph fender-bender in the pharmacy parking lot. But on the other end of the pendulum, does that mean we all need Bradley Fighting Vehicles just to get to work and run errands?