The Village Idiot: My, what a beautiful colon you have

“You’re their Show and Tell this week,” he said as he snapped off his rubber gloves.

“Excuse me, but isn’t there a privacy issue here?” I asked Dr. Sam. His real name is much longer, but he goes by Dr. Sam. He told me once that his full name means “Smith” in Urdu.

“Certainly there is a privacy issue. It would be very inappropriate for you to know the names of the children. We have to respect their privacy at all costs.”

“I was really thinking about my privacy.”

“But you signed the blue form. You should really read things before you go around signing them. You didn’t sign the green one, did you? Because that means you’ve volunteered to donate a kidney to Keith Richards.”

“Tell me you’re joking.”

“Of course, I’m joking. Everyone knows he’ll need a new liver before he needs a new kidney. And stop worrying about the kids. They were watching a separate video of a colonoscopy; I just told them it was yours. It gets their attention. Trust me, once you’ve seen one colon, you’ve seen them all. It’s not like they saw you naked or anything.