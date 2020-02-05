This leap year, take charge of your heart

Leap Year gives you an extra day. But a healthy heart can give you extra years. That’s why Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is celebrating American Heart Month with 29 Days of Heart. For each day in February, you can visit NNRHospital.com for an informative article to help you take charge of your heart health.

Why is your heart so deserving of this much attention? Simply put, your heart is one of the most essential parts of your body. It’s one of the hardest working muscles you’ve got – ticking around the clock to keep you going. There’s a lot riding on it, so it’s important to think smart when it comes to your heart.

Unfortunately, your heart is also one of the most vulnerable parts of your body. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women, with one in four people dying of it each year. In fact, more women die of heart disease than from most cancers combined.

So, it’s important to treat your heart well and do everything you can to ensure that it stays healthy for the long run. NNRH’s 29 Days of Heart is packed with tips, ideas, information and more to help you on your heart health journey. There’s so much you can do to take care of your heart, including:

• Establishing healthy eating habits