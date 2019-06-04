{{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 600 high school seniors will receive their diplomas in graduation ceremonies throughout the Elko County School District on Friday night.

Commencement ceremonies are planned at seven high schools in Elko County, with the earliest beginning in the late afternoon and continuing the rest of the evening.

Adult High School will conduct graduation ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. on June 5 at the Great Basin College Theater.

See the Class of 2019 in the special graduation insert inside Wednesday’s issue of the Elko Daily Free Press.

