ELKO -- Local Toastmasters Wendy Bernhard and Harmony Stahl won first place in the International and Tall Tales speech contests at a regional competition last week in Salt Lake City.

Both women, with more than 10 years in Toastmasters, very capably demonstrated the public speaking skills they have perfected: vocal variety, use of gestures, good eye contact, facial expressions and others.

Toastmasters is an international organization that provides an opportunity for individuals to develop thinking, listening and speaking skills through an online educational program in a friendly and supportive club environment. Roles in the meetings and the option to serve as a club officer help enhance leadership skills, too.

Both of the Toastmasters Clubs in the Elko area welcome visitors. Ruby Mountain Toastmasters meets Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Contact djones41@gmail.com or visit them on Facebook for more information.

Sunrise Toastmasters meets Friday mornings at 6:45 a.m. in a hybrid meeting online via Zoom and in person at the Elko Senior Center. For more information, contact SunriseToastmastersElko@gmail.com and find Sunrise Toastmasters on Facebook and Instagram.