ELKO – Eight children received a pair of sunglasses from Total Eyecare as a prize in the summer reading program coloring contest.
The contest, which is in conjunction with the Elko County Library’s 2019 summer reading program, is presented by Drs. Robert Colon, Kurt Alleman, Colby Curtis and Micah Williams.
First and second place winners received a pair of RayBan Junior sunglasses. First place winners were also awarded a $25 gift certificate to Total Eyecare.
Hosted annually by Total Eyecare, the contest is “to encourage kids to keep their minds active over the summer,” according to a press release.
“Reading and works of art both require good vision and the optometrists at Total Eyecare stress the need for an eye exam every year for growing boys and girls to catch potential problems early.”
Winners in the pre-school and kindergarten category were Blake, first place; and Brody, second place. First and second grade category winners were Randeep, first place; and Lola, second place.
Third and fourth grade category winners were Hailee, first place; and Sidney, second place. Fifth and sixth grade category winners were Ivy, first place; and Emma, second place.
