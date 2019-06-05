ELKO -- Twelve-year-old Daphne Taylor, a Spring Creek Middle School student, is utilizing her creative abilities to further her scientific education.
“I am making these aprons to sell so I can go to math and technology camp this summer,” said Daphne.
Taylor attended the all girls’ camp last summer at the University of Nevada Reno. But, even though she was nominated by her teacher to go again, the cost is $500.
Besides being a math whiz, Daphne is also extremely crafty and is enrolled in two home-economics classes at school.
“I make these aprons in home-economics and I figured people might want to buy them,” Taylor said.
“We gave her a loan and she is working to pay us back,” said mother Yong Pratt . “Last year she paid for the whole thing herself by doing some work with a friend of mine who runs an online business. She was helping her do her Facebook, videos, blogs and podcast.”
Taylor has created a prototype apron and a Facebook page where she is selling her aprons for about $25. She is currently taking orders.
“We do projects in math camp and learn to code,” Daphne said.
The Northern Nevada Girls Math and Technology Program has been advancing girls in the industry since 1998. According to their website, the program’s female teachers coach the girls in problem solving, spatial reasoning, data analysis, geometry and algebra.
The program was created to narrow the gender gap in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers.
“When you are a member of an under-represented group, like girls are in mathematics and technology, working alongside other underrepresented members of that group can improve confidence and performance,” said program director and professor Lynda Wiest in a description of the program on the university’s website.
This year in Daphne’s advanced sewing class she has learned to make a wide variety of clothing. Besides aprons, she makes pajamas, doll clothes and other useful items.
“My grandma sews a lot and my grandma and mom taught me how to do hand sewing,” Daphne said about her passion. “We had an old sewing machine I practiced on.”
Now she has a new sewing machine because the old one quit working.
The math and technology camp also brings girls together from all areas of the state. They get to make friends and share their learning experiences. They sleep in the dorms, lending a grown-up feeling to the weeklong program.
Daphne is looking forward to returning this July. She has a number of friends she made last year that she hopes to see.
“Only twenty-five percent of females in Nevada go into science or technology,” Pratt said. “They are really trying to make this fun and accessible. In middle school it is kind of a make or break time when girls either decide they are really good at math or that they hate math. There is not really much in between. They are pushing [the girls] and giving them the opportunity to explore many different careers that you can use those skills in.”
Daphne looks forward to “crunching numbers” on campus.
