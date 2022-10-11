Trail Center now on winter hours

ELKO -- The California Trail Interpretive Center has resumed a five-day per week schedule. Operating hours are Wednesday through Sunday 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Located eight miles west of Elko at the Hunter exit on Interstate 80, the CTIC is a favorite place to visit for the local public and travelers.

“The winter schedule will allow the public to continue to participate in programming, explore the history of the California Trail and shop for unique items in the gift shop in time for the holidays,” said CTIC Manager Paul Brownlee.

The facility will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and on federal holidays Thanksgiving Nov. 24, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.

The CTIC will continue the popular interpretive programming for all ages to participate in on Saturdays and Sundays. Each weekend will have a different focus, providing something for all interests. Watch for season-specific activities such as snowshoe hikes and more coming up this winter that the whole family can enjoy.

Saturdays

1st: Trail Treks

2nd: Native American & Pioneer Skills

3rd: Nature in Nevada

4th: History of the California Trail and the West

Sundays

1st & 3rd: Family Crafts & Activities

2nd & 4th: Bows & Throws: Axes, Knives, Archery and Atlatl