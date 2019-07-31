{{featured_button_text}}
California Trail Interpretive Center

Wagons sit in front of the California Trail Interpretive Center west of Elko.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – The California Trail Interpretive Center is now open seven days a week, and has expanded its hours.

The Trail Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. The new operating hours and days will continue into the fall season.

“We are able to expand our outreach to our visitors because of increased staffing for the next several months,” said Greg Feathers, Park Ranger. “This will increase the opportunities for visitors this summer.”

For more information about the California Trail Interpretive Center call 775-738-1849 or visit www.californiatrailcenter.org or on Facebook.

The California Trail Interpretive Center is located eight miles west of Elko on Interstate 80 at Hunter exit 292. Admission is free.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments