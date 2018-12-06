ELKO — The Trail Center is presenting a variety of family friendly programs throughout December. The following programs are free and open to everyone:
Dec. 8, 10 a.m.: The Legend of the Arabia
In 1856, the steamboat Arabia sank in the mighty Missouri River and disappeared into mud.
Over 100 years, legends were told about the exact location of the wreck. In 1988, the steamboat was discovered. Soon after, the excavation of the steamboat began, uncovering thousands of artifacts that provide an intriguing glimpse of history. Join Volunteer Dinna Frost and learn about the fascinating story of the Arabia.
Dec. 9, 2 p.m.: Junior Ranger Program: Nevada Skins and Skulls
Attention all kids: Join Volunteer Christine Wheeler and learn about Nevada animals. Touch and feel their skulls and skins, and learn about predators and prey.
Dec. 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Pioneer Christmas for Kids
Pioneer Christmas for Kids is the Trail Center’s annual holiday celebration. Cut paper snowflakes, create Christmas cards, and make other holiday arts and crafts. Rumor has it that Santa and Mrs. Claus will attend. Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to benefit F.I.S.H (Friends in Service Helping) and families of Elko County.
Dec. 16, 2 p.m.: Junior Ranger Program: Badgers: Mean, Hungry and Smart
Did you know badgers hunt rattlesnakes because they seem to be immune to their venom? Join Jordan Thomas and learn about these awesome, feisty creatures. Play a badger game and make a badger puppet.
