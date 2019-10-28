ELKO -- The California Trail Interpretive Center announces new hours for the winter.
The center is now open Thursday through Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The visitation hours are now from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The new operating hours and days will remain into the spring season.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information about the California Trail Interpretive Center call 775-738-1849, or visit the California Trail Interpretive Center online at www.californiatrailcenter.org or on Facebook.
The California Trail Interpretive Center is located eight miles west of Elko on I-80, Hunter exit 292. Admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.