{{featured_button_text}}
California Trail Interpretive Center

Wagons sit in front of the California Trail Interpretive Center west of Elko.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- The California Trail Interpretive Center announces new hours for the winter.

The center is now open Thursday through Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The visitation hours are now from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The new operating hours and days will remain into the spring season.

For more information about the California Trail Interpretive Center call 775-738-1849, or visit the California Trail Interpretive Center online at www.californiatrailcenter.org or on Facebook.

The California Trail Interpretive Center is located eight miles west of Elko on I-80, Hunter exit 292. Admission is free.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments