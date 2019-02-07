ELKO -- The California Trail Interpretive Center will present a series of guided tours of its state-of-the-art exhibits in Spanish.
Isabel Sanchez will conduct the family friendly tours in February and March. The one-hour tours of the interactive exhibits are free and open to everyone. Sanchez is a Trail Center volunteer and a certified interpretive guide with the National Association for Interpretation.
“These tours provide an exciting opportunity for us to better serve our visitors, and to share the story of the California Trail,” said Supervisory Park Ranger Alex Rose. “We encourage Spanish speakers, their families, and all of those interested in a unique tour of our site to join Isabel as she guides them through our exhibits.”
The one-hour programs will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Trail Center on Feb. 9, Feb. 23, March 16 and March 30.
Between 1841 and 1869, approximately 250,000 people sold their belongings, packed wagons, and set out for California. Trail Center visitors learn about the emigrants and their impacts to both Nevada and U.S. history.
The mission of the California Trail Interpretive Center is to connect visitors to the California Trail experience. The Trail Center is a national and international destination, serving visitors from throughout the United States and around the world.
For more information about the California Trail Interpretive Center, call 775-738-1849. Visit the Trail Center online at www.californiatrailcenter.org or https://www.facebook.com/californiatrailinterpretivecenter.
