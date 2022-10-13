Train ride out of COVID: Actors back on stage next week

ELKO -- The set was built and the scripts had been memorized, then COVID-19 shuttered the nation days before Overland Stage Productions and Great Basin College planned to open “Beauty and The Beast.” It was unknown how long the world would stand still, but now this October, GBC’s theater department has swept the dust off the stage and changed the bulbs in their spotlights to present “Murder on the Orient Express” -- their first live production in two and a half years.

Everyone is feeling the pressure after such a long time out of the limelight. The actors bounced around the stage in excitement for the final few weeks of rehearsal before their first opening curtain call comes on Oct. 18.

Kristin Gaul, portraying passenger Mrs. Hubbard, expressed her excitement to have a live audience again.

“There hasn’t really been a lot to do over these last few years, and it’s exciting to give them a fun night out,” she said.

As someone who has been active in the GBC theater department since 2015, Gaul is one of many people affected by the closures. With the options of livestreamed shows or a short radio engagement at the end of 2021, the thrill isn’t quite the same as standing in front of hundreds every night and moving them with a touching performance.

During the last two years, Theater Professor John Rice utilized the facilities provided by the college and offered streaming plays and a radio engagement.

“We ran a series of short one-act plays, where we were very lucky and the writers waived most fees necessary to put these on just to keep the arts going in such a difficult time,” Rice said of the two-year live audience hiatus.

“We ran them and got a couple hundred views each at the time, which is great given everything.”

He, along with countless thespians and avid attendees of the live performances, are happy to finally be back in person.

“Over the last few years everyone has gotten so used to just streaming everything from home. Hopefully this will give everyone the opportunity to spend a night out and catch a show,” Rice said.

This version of “Murder on the Orient Express” was adapted from the Agatha Christie novel by Ken Ludwig.

“This is really a fun adaptation,” Rice said. “It rose to the top of a choice for me. It’s a crowd pleaser.”

Mel Oliver is playing the lead role of Hercule Poirot.

“The community will be delighted in the hard work everyone has put in to bring this murder mystery to town,” Oliver said. As a newcomer welcomed to the theater community recently she is aware of the pressures involved in the reopening of Great Basin’s theater.

“I love Agatha, and Poirot is my favorite character, so to get the role is exciting enough. I have met some great actors here so the pressure to measure up to them is a lot.”

With a hard-working cast of 11, Director Rice and many background workers,

“Murder on the Orient Express” is sure to captivate and engross audiences during its five-night run. Curtains open on Oct. 18 and the play runs through the 22nd.

Advanced tickets are for sale on campus at Berg Hall. Prices are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at the box office, but are cash-only sales.