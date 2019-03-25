ELKO – Great Basin College presents the NTI-Traveling Exhibition, Making a Mark, which addresses the history and practice of drawing by narrowing in on a few Nevada artists for whom the mark is foundational. Here, the work of seven creatives speaks not only for the respective artists, but also for drawing itself.
This Nevada Touring Initiative exhibition features 18 pieces of art by Dennis Angel, Las Vegas: Galen Brown, Carson City; Gig Depio, Las Vegas; Miya Hannan, Reno; Eunkang Koh, Reno; Dennis Parks, Tuscarora; and Sidne Teske, Tuscarora.
The artists included in this exhibition are interested in working with the mark. Whether the mark is the subject of their art or the mark is a means toward an end, the practice of applying ink, paint, chalk, or carbon with fingers, a stylus, pencil, pen, or even a brush to substrate is elemental to each of the works on view.
The variety of outcomes that emerge from the practice of drawing is represented in the work of the artists in Making a Mark who etch, sculpt, paint, and draw through the mark. Every human is a mark maker; this exhibition calls attention to the creative urge to leave behind a trace of ourselves.
The exhibit will be on display now through April 26, Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m. in the Great Basin College Art Gallery.
Making a Mark was funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the State of Nevada.
