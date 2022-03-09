Tuscarora ceramics workshop to explore local clay

ELKO -- Tuscarora Pottery School is offering a series of workshops this summer that are sure to inspire new and advanced artists. “From Ground to Fire” is a week-long investigation into clay sourcing, processing and using.

“This class will explore the age old traditional methods of prospecting for and processing native clay found around Tuscarora,” said Tuscarora Pottery School director Elaine Parks. "Terry Shepherd will demonstrate hand building techniques inspired by Navajo traditions as well as the surface technique, terra sigillata, which, when burnished, gives a semi-gloss finish without glaze. Finished works will be pit-fired following the traditional methods.”

“This workshop is about exploring and discovering what useable clay deposits may lurk below the surface of Tuscarora, Nevada,” the website tuscarorapottery.com states.

Participants will find and make vessels in celebration of the methods used by mankind throughout the centuries. Students and staff will prospect for native clay around the geology of Tuscarora. The first three days will be spent gathering and processing clay for use. Then students will pulverize, wet mix, sieve and dry it to a plastic consistency.

The instructor will guide students with hand-building techniques including traditional coil, pinch, scrape and burnish as inspired by Navajo, and Mata Ortiz traditions will be explored to make decorative vessels. Terra sigillata techniques of surface finish will be demonstrated. The work made will be pit-fired with wood in both oxidation and reduction firing for black ware finish.

Shepherd is director of the ceramics program at The Art Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Shepherd has been a professional potter for more than 38 years, according to his resume. Since 1984 he has been teaching and developing the Art Center’s year-round ceramics curriculum, conducting workshops in Colorado and other states, and facilitating workshops with nationally known ceramic artists. Shepherd works in high fire reduction stoneware and porcelain, and introduced salt vapor firing, saggar firing, and raku firing.

From 1972 to 1983 Shepherd developed and operated Shepherd Clay Studio in El Jebel, Colorado, located in the Roaring Fork Valley between Aspen and Glenwood Springs.

Over the years he has exhibited in many national exhibits and has taught more than 25 workshops in Colorado, California and Wyoming. He also co-curates The Art Center’s Contemporary Clay Biennial, a national juried and invitational exhibit hosted and displayed every other even-numbered year.

Shepherd brings a diverse background to his approach of working in clay. With a strong sense of form and gesture, his work explores the mysteries of both ancient and contemporary methods of firing and interpretation.

“Terry says, ‘Come prepared to work up a sweat and reap the rewards of making clay vessels in the most archetypal of methods since the beginning of time,’” Parks said.

The class will take place from July 6-13. Tuition is $850 and includes room and board for six days, plus the arrival evening and departure morning. Final payment and online signed liability waiver are due by June 16. Cancellation is due by June 16.

